Cle Elum, WA

Cle Elum events coming up

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 8 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Live events are coming to Cle Elum.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cle Elum area:

Swiftwater Invitational Hunter Jumper Show

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1202 Douglas Munro Blvd, Cle Elum, WA

Swiftwater Invitational Hunter Jumper Show June 15-20 Washington State Horse Park, 1202 Douglas Munro Blvd., Cle Elum. This is one of several events at the park, and all the events and clinics are...

Celebration of life

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 519 W 2nd St, Cle Elum, WA

Here is Betty Ellen Stone’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Betty Ellen Stone of Cle Elum, Washington, who passed away on March...

Teanaway Valley Retreat with Regan and Dora

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 11720 WA-970, Cle Elum, WA

Take advantage of the Early Bird discount and save hundreds of dollars. Scroll down for details. Close up your summer with this fun filled retreat in a huge, lodge style estate. The Retreat is...

Live Music at Cle Elum Eagles

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Live music at the Cle Elum Eagles #649 every Saturday night at 8pm, on the LARGEST dance floor in Kittitas County! The Eagles, a great place to meet fun, like minded folks. And, it's a Washington...

The Sanctuary of Sisterhood: WSS 2021

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 850 Camp Koinonia Ln, Cle Elum, WA

Our gathering will be a little different from past years–a little scaled down, simplified, and focused on the most important thing: being together in . . . the Sanctuary of Sisterhood. The event...

ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

