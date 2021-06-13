Cancel
Goodland, KS

What’s up Goodland: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 8 days ago

(GOODLAND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Goodland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Goodland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36e5Dn_0aT3RQSl00

Northwest Kansas District Free Pre Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Goodland, KS

The annual Northwest Kansas District Free Fair is held the first week in August. The fair attracts people from Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Each year the

Learn More

Greetings from Purgatory

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 120 W 12th St, Goodland, KS

Come meet artist, Zane Mahanna during the reception for his exhibition, Greetings from Purgatory. The exhibition is on display now through July 2nd. "Born and raised in Western Kansas, I belong to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F2af_0aT3RQSl00

Citizens Health Expo

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2227 S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Citizens Health will be hosting the Citizens Health Expo on Saturday, September 18th from 7-10am at the City Limits Convention Center. Discounted lab screenings will be offered as well as free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIFlr_0aT3RQSl00

12/31/21: Fun Pianos Dueling Pianos in Colby, KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Fun Pianos dueling pianos comes to Colby, KS! Thank you to the Northwest Kansas Hope Foundation for bringing the Fun Pianos dueling pianos show to Colby, KS on Thursday December 31st, 2021 for a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DGt9_0aT3RQSl00

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Worship

Learn More
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

