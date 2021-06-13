Live events on the horizon in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Live events are coming to New Hampton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Hampton area:

Building Better Birders Workshop (4 Different sessions throughout the day) Ionia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 1811 240th St, Ionia, IA

This is for all birders, beginner to advanced. Join us as Wildlife Biologist Kelly McCay leads 4 different sessions throughout the day. The first will be a 6:30 AM bird hike in which we will...

ISU Insect Zoo New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

They’re coming back!! The Iowa State University’s insect zoo is going to be at the Community Center showing off incredible insects. This year there won’t be any touching, GERMS!, but there will be...

Information New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Buyer's premium A 10% buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids, resulting in the total purchase price, exclusive of any applicable sales taxes, owed by the winning bidder. The buyer's...

Beginners Wood Carving Fredericksburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2689 Country Club Rd, Fredericksburg, IA

WHAT: Beginners Wood Carving -- come and learn all about wood carving! WHEN: Saturday, July 10, 2021 TIME: 10 am to Noon PRICE: $25.00 INSTRUCTOR: WHERE: Plum Creek Art Center, 115 W Main St...

Kind Bomb The Community New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

Stop in any library that is open today and grab some colorful paper and a pen and help us "kind bomb