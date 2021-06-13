Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

Live events on the horizon in New Hampton

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 8 days ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Live events are coming to New Hampton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Hampton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dz8HS_0aT3RPa200

Building Better Birders Workshop (4 Different sessions throughout the day)

Ionia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Address: 1811 240th St, Ionia, IA

This is for all birders, beginner to advanced. Join us as Wildlife Biologist Kelly McCay leads 4 different sessions throughout the day. The first will be a 6:30 AM bird hike in which we will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXbh1_0aT3RPa200

ISU Insect Zoo

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

They’re coming back!! The Iowa State University’s insect zoo is going to be at the Community Center showing off incredible insects. This year there won’t be any touching, GERMS!, but there will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49W7LP_0aT3RPa200

Information

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Buyer's premium A 10% buyer's premium will be added to all winning bids, resulting in the total purchase price, exclusive of any applicable sales taxes, owed by the winning bidder. The buyer's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaE1O_0aT3RPa200

Beginners Wood Carving

Fredericksburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 2689 Country Club Rd, Fredericksburg, IA

WHAT: Beginners Wood Carving -- come and learn all about wood carving! WHEN: Saturday, July 10, 2021 TIME: 10 am to Noon PRICE: $25.00 INSTRUCTOR: WHERE: Plum Creek Art Center, 115 W Main St...

Learn More

Kind Bomb The Community

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

Stop in any library that is open today and grab some colorful paper and a pen and help us "kind bomb

Learn More
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
11
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Ionia, IA
City
New Hampton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
New Hampton, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Iowa State University#New Technologies#Art Center#Wildlife#W Main St#Ia Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Hampton Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Hampton area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. Kwik Star at 115 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AUCTION!! Acreages like this don't come around often. Perfect location and the house has been completely remodeled. This 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch house sits on 1.5 wooded acres 3 miles north of New Hampton. The upper level provides an open floor plan perfect for entertaining with a newly constructed large deck off the front of the house. The brand new kitchen is a dream come true and the GE slate appliances are included. You will love the oversized 2 stall attached garage for extra storage. There are 3 large bedrooms up and 2 large bedrooms down with a newly finished lower level including a bar! This property is truly a rare find. New in 2021: Flooring throughout upper and lower levels, completely new kitchen, entire bathroom remodels, paint, doors, trim, concrete approach, lighting, plumbing and deck. Everything is brand new! Home Description: Ranch style house with open floor plan, on 1.5 wooded acres. Sq Footage: 2,470 sq. ft. living space Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 1976 Other Improvements: Everything is new on upper and lower levels, laundry hookups on both levels, new large deck and concrete approach. Appliances included! Legal Description: LOTS 1 & 2 OF SUB DIV OF SE1/4 NE1/4 Section 23-96N-13W Possession Terms: Immediately upon closing Closing Date: On or before July 1, 2021 Taxes: $1,354.00 Annual Earnest Deposit: $5,000 due upon seller's acceptance of your bid. *THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION. THE PRICE SHOWN IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE SALES/ASKING PRICE. SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT.*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Smith, Dream Dirt Farm And Ranch Real Estate, LLC at 515-834-2266</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5ODc5MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 story home with easy access to Hwy 218. Included items: electric stove, refrigerator, washer dryer, window air, dehumidifier. Updates include : Furnace '16, central air '17, water heater '20, ridge cap '20. There is an attached single garage. For drive in access to the double detached garage, you drive through the attached garage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Donna Pierce, New Age Realty at 641-435-2654</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
New Hampton Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New Hampton Voice

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
New Hampton Voice

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Sunday is set to be rainy in New Hampton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.