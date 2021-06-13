Events on the Linden calendar

(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

Live at Fisherdale Marina Decaturville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 388 Yarbro Harbor Dr, Decaturville, TN

Live at Fisherdale Marina is on Facebook. To connect with Live at Fisherdale Marina, join Facebook today.

The Creek Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Airport Rd, Clifton, TN

Tee: Green span (6,915 yds - Par 72) Opening in the fall of 2001, Ross Creek Landing, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, is located near the banks of the Tennessee...

Tatum Shappley Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor Drive, Clifton, TN

We have Tatum Shappley back at the Clifton Marina Bar & Grill! Great entertainment is never far away! Stop in and see for yourself!

CentriKid Camp Linden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1225 Baptist Camp Rd, Linden, TN

CentriKid Camp at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center!!! Friday, July 9th-Sunday, July 11th Camp theme: “The Discovery” Key verse: 1 John 2:6 "The one who says he remains in him should walk...

The River Rat Decaturville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 35 Golfview Ln, Decaturville, TN

Tee: White span (5,930 yds - Par 71) Tennessee River Golf Club is an award winning 18-hole golf facility located in beautiful Decaturville, Tennessee. The course is defined...