Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseau, MN

Live events on the horizon in Roseau

Posted by 
Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 8 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roseau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCcON_0aT3RLIM00

Fun Run, Bike & Car Show

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 34966 605th Ave, Warroad, MN

The Bike & Car Show Friday, July 9th 5PM – 8PM Max Loewe Best of the Best Trophy For Car – Cash Prize $750 Motorcycle – Cash Prize $750 People’s Choice 2nd – 4th Place Plaques for Bike & Car Must...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4Wu5_0aT3RLIM00

CCW Class- Multi State (MN & FL) , July 24th 2021.

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 34480 550th Ave, Warroad, MN

Minnesota Permit to Carry Class. This class is for new permits AND renewals Students must pre-register by completing the online registration form, found on our website at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4876Ek_0aT3RLIM00

Monster Mash Glow Run

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 104 Main Ave NE, Warroad, MN

A fun night of activities that is centered around a 5k with a glowing trail through the woods. There will be a lot of tricks and a lot of treats on this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4iwF_0aT3RLIM00

Beltrami Veteran's ATV Ride

Warroad, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Thompson Forest Road, Warroad, MN 56763

Join us for a flag Ceremony at 10am, followed by a guided ride through some of the most beautiful trails in Beltrami Island State Forest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ6dE_0aT3RLIM00

Midsommar Celebration!

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join as we celebrate our extra special kick-off to summer with Scandinavian flare! We will enjoy traditional, fresh baked treats, coffee, giveaways & many NEW artist creations! We hope to see you!

Learn More
Roseau Daily

Roseau Daily

Roseau, MN
8
Followers
76
Post
822
Views
ABOUT

With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Warroad, MN
City
Beltrami, MN
State
Minnesota State
Warroad, MN
Government
City
Roseau, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#People S Choice#Thompson Forest Road#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Roseau, MNPosted by
Roseau Daily

Top Roseau news stories

(ROSEAU, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Roseau area. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Roseau, MNPosted by
Roseau Daily

Trending local news in Roseau

(ROSEAU, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Roseau area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Roseau area, click here.