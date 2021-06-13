Live events on the horizon in Roseau

(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roseau:

Fun Run, Bike & Car Show Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 34966 605th Ave, Warroad, MN

The Bike & Car Show Friday, July 9th 5PM – 8PM Max Loewe Best of the Best Trophy For Car – Cash Prize $750 Motorcycle – Cash Prize $750 People’s Choice 2nd – 4th Place Plaques for Bike & Car Must...

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 34480 550th Ave, Warroad, MN

Minnesota Permit to Carry Class. This class is for new permits AND renewals Students must pre-register by completing the online registration form, found on our website at...

Monster Mash Glow Run Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 104 Main Ave NE, Warroad, MN

A fun night of activities that is centered around a 5k with a glowing trail through the woods. There will be a lot of tricks and a lot of treats on this...

Beltrami Veteran's ATV Ride Warroad, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Thompson Forest Road, Warroad, MN 56763

Join us for a flag Ceremony at 10am, followed by a guided ride through some of the most beautiful trails in Beltrami Island State Forest.

Midsommar Celebration! Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join as we celebrate our extra special kick-off to summer with Scandinavian flare! We will enjoy traditional, fresh baked treats, coffee, giveaways & many NEW artist creations! We hope to see you!