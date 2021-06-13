Cancel
Kalona, IA

Kalona calendar: What's coming up

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 8 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Live events are coming to Kalona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V4Zy_0aT3RKPd00

Kalona Days 2021

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 514 B Ave, Kalona, IA

2021 Kalona Days is in the works for Father's Day Weekend! This will be an in-person event downtown in the heart of Kalona. 7:00 - 7:40am Registration for the 5K and Fun Run 9:00am -Farmer's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hwc4_0aT3RKPd00

Village Summer Camp

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 715 D Ave, Kalona, IA

Check out these amazing summer camps through the Kalona Historical Village coming in the summer of 2021! Please fill out the registration form below to confirm your spot today! This year’s summer...

Child Dedications

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1182 Commercial Dr, Riverside, IA

This Sunday we’ll celebrate the blessing of new life the Lord has given.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbPkh_0aT3RKPd00

Kids Class - Denim Purse

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 207 4th St, Kalona, IA

Class Cost $15 + kit Learn how to hand embroider with a kit ready with everything you'll need!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzkzT_0aT3RKPd00

Whitney Cummings

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Hailed as "the reigning Queen of American stand up," Whitney Cummings is one of the preeminent comedic voices currently working as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Best...

