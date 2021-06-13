Cancel
Perry, NY

Perry calendar: What's coming up

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 8 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Live events are coming to Perry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perry:

Chalk Art Festival and Taste of Summer

Perry, NY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Event Schedule-Perry Chalk Art Festival a Please visit us here and on Facebook for updates and more information as the event date draws closer!

Tour de Perry

Perry, NY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

We have the date set for 2021! Join us July 10th starting at 8AM for a fun event around Wyoming County and Letchworth State Park depending on the distance you choose. Every registration includes...

Charcoal Corral/Silver Lake Drive-In Thursday Night Cruise

Perry, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

We’re Gearing Up for another great Season … Our 2021 Cruise Night Season will begin Thurs., May 13th. Come Showcase Your Pride & Joy! FREE Fun for All!!! Old Cars • New Cars • Sports Cars • Muscle...

Twenty6 Productions Presents: Maddie & Tae Live at Silver Lake

Perry, NY

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Twenty6 Productions Presents: Maddie & Tae Live at the Silver Lake Drive-In on Sunday, July 25, 2021 Gates: 7:00pm Show: 8:00pm Location: Silver Lake Drive-In, 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530...

50 Year Reunion

Perry, NY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Tour the Perry Old School Apartments - 3 pm, Peace Tree Memorial Service at Perry High School -3:30 pm, After 4 pm Socialize - Fantastic Dinner Menu at Perry Fireman's Building - Village Park...

ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

