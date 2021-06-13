Melrose events coming soon

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Melrose:

Mid American Summer Hay Auction Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 AM

2021 Summer Hay Auction Schedule: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Thursday, July 1, 2021 Thursday, August 5,...

7th Annual Healing Hearts Suicide Awareness Run/Walk Melrose, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 546 5th Ave NE, Melrose, MN

Come join us for the 7th annual Healing Hearts Suicide Awareness Run/Walk on July 17th, 2021 at the Melrose High School (Auditorium Doors). Run/Walk is held Rain or Shine! Pre-registration can be...

2021 Melrose All School Reunion Melrose, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 1st Street NE, Melrose, MN 56352

Calling all Melrose High School Graduates! Join us in 2021 to re-unite.

Circus Funtastic - SAUK CENTRE, MN Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 818 Centre St, Sauk Centre, MN

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Relay For Life of Western Stearns County Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Causes event by Relay For Life of Western Stearns County on Friday, August 20 2021