Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Melrose events coming soon

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 8 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Melrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Melrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMfLG_0aT3RIeB00

Mid American Summer Hay Auction

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 AM

2021 Summer Hay Auction Schedule: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Thursday, July 1, 2021 Thursday, August 5,...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqOKP_0aT3RIeB00

7th Annual Healing Hearts Suicide Awareness Run/Walk

Melrose, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 546 5th Ave NE, Melrose, MN

Come join us for the 7th annual Healing Hearts Suicide Awareness Run/Walk on July 17th, 2021 at the Melrose High School (Auditorium Doors). Run/Walk is held Rain or Shine! Pre-registration can be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAyEW_0aT3RIeB00

2021 Melrose All School Reunion

Melrose, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 1st Street NE, Melrose, MN 56352

Calling all Melrose High School Graduates! Join us in 2021 to re-unite.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTC50_0aT3RIeB00

Circus Funtastic - SAUK CENTRE, MN

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 818 Centre St, Sauk Centre, MN

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Relay For Life of Western Stearns County

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Causes event by Relay For Life of Western Stearns County on Friday, August 20 2021

Learn More
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
5
Followers
88
Post
555
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Melrose, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Melrose, MNPosted by
Melrose News Beat

On the hunt for a home in Melrose? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 6 miles out from Albany. This clean 1-story, 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has a 2-car garage plus additional shop and shed with spacious storage thought the home. Newer roof, windows and door, appliances. Don't miss out on this beautiful country side home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melanie Janey, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nice, well cared for home built in 2004. 3 bed 2 bath split entry w/ 2 car attached garage in the Morningview addtion. Property features: Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Center Island, Newer flooring throughout the home. Majority of the home freshly painted within the last year, Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In-Closet, nice back yard with paved patio. Check out this 1 owner home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Douglas Fuchs, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmVnaW9uYWwlMjBNdWx0aXBsZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwb2YlMjBNaW5uZXNvdGElMjAlNUJOb3J0aFN0YXJNTFMlNUQuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUk1MU01OLTU3MzkzODklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Centrally located in New Munich, right next to the city park, you will find this conveniently located 2 story on a large corner lot with a 2 stall garage and extra 1 stall garage! The main floor is highlighted by laminate flooring that flows through the living room, dining room and kitchen, a spacious dining area and private living room. The expansive screened porch offers a great place to relax in the summertime and the added insulation makes it easy to keep warm in the winter! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and full bath, including a master bedroom with a huge walk in closet with access to a private deck off of the back of the house. The basement provides plenty of storage space and the unfinished attic leaves room for your imagination to run! Perennial flowers adorn this house and will welcome you home for years to come!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Neil Theisen, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great Value for this 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Home with 3100+ sq. ft. in desirable neighborhood. Enjoy the spacious interior with kitchen center island, new counter-tops & appliances, vaulted ceilings, private master suite with walk-in closet and handicap accessible walk-in shower, main floor laundry with all living on main level. Lower level features a large family room, bar area & rec room perfect for entertaining plus two storage rooms. Over sized insulated and heated two stall garage. Relax on the front porch, back patio or huge maintenance free deck. Ideal location on secluded dead-end-street and only a block from Popular Public Golf Course. Plenty of storage through out including a storage shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Imdieke, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>