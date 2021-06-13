Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Holbrook calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 8 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Holbrook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holbrook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROpRe_0aT3RHlS00

Suvoyuki Day

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ

A "Joint Effort" of the Hopi people, Arizona State Parks, and the Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, this open house will celebrate all the partners who have helped to protect...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVrzc_0aT3RHlS00

7 Brides for 7 Brothers

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 190 S 2nd St W, Snowflake, AZ

Silver Creek Little Theater is proud to present, Seven BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS ON JUY 17TH, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2021 at Snowflake High Schoo's Auditorium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278TMz_0aT3RHlS00

Thursday Night at the Park - Midnight Moon

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 506 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

Free entertainment at Pioneer Park in June and July. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Programs will be canceled in inclement weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsEUi_0aT3RHlS00

HOOKBID AUCTIONS IN ASSOCIATION WITH NOLA APPLEGATE ESTATE SALES PRESENTS THE PRE-INDEPENDENCE DAY AUCTION SALE

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 1655 Main St, Snowflake, AZ

Hookbid Auctions in Association with Nola Applegate Estate Sales Presents The Pre-Independence Auction Sale. Hook your Bids on an assortment of Miscellaneous Auctions Lots! Auction Lot Preview...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxC0X_0aT3RHlS00

Juggling and More Fun! Show

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Address: Corner of Kinsley &, E 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

The Winslow Library presents Juggling and More FUN! Delighting audiences for over thirty years, James Reid presents a one hour performance of big tricks, laughs, and fun for all ages. Including...

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
ABOUT

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

