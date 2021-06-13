Live events New Windsor — what’s coming up

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Windsor:

Muskrat Sally New Windsor, MD

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Making their debut at Frankie’s, it’s going to be great!

Casual Commander Westminster, MD

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 N Center St Ste 137, Westminster, MD

​Every Tuesday @ Tables and Towers is Casual Commander Night*! Bring out your favorite deck or a new brew. Casual non-league games will always be welcomed and encouraged. ​*commander night isn't...

BNI WESTMINSTER FRIDAY AM Westminster, MD

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Visitors can expect great networking opportunities, referral sharing and a great breakfast as well as a chance to ask any questions you may have about joining!!! BNI members, on average, increase...

Nelson Cade III LIVE @ FLOODZONE Union Bridge, MD

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 50 N Main St, Union Bridge, MD

Nelson Cade III from NBC's The Voice! is back at Flood Zone! In February 2020, Nelson turned all four chairs with his unique version of Stevie Ray Vaughn's Pride and Joy. He advanced all the way...

South Penn League DH vs Winfield Nightmare Union Bridge, MD

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3825 Bark Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD

South Penn League DH vs Winfield Nightmare at Francis Scott Key High School, Union Bridge, MD, US, Union Bridge, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 01:00 pm