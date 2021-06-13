Cancel
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala events coming up

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 8 days ago

(OGALLALA, NE) Live events are lining up on the Ogallala calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogallala:

Summer Junior Golf Camp

Brule, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 865 Lakeview West Rd, Brule, NE

Summer Junior Golf Camp Learn how to golf from a Pro! MONDAY – THURSDAY / JUNE 14-17, 2021 Our summer golf camp lets beginners through intermediates master the game of golf; as well as educate and...

Patriotic Door Hanger

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 512 E B St S, Ogallala, NE

Freshen up your July 4th decor. Patriotic designs are never out of style! Show your pride with this great addition to your decor year round! Great gift idea for a Father figure on June 20th! You...

SRP The Amazing Arthur show

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Thursday, July 01 The Amazing Arthur All ages @ 2:30 pm

Tropical Dreams Regatta 2021

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Ogallala Beach Rd, Ogallala, NE

Hobie Fleet 61, Division 5 Hobie Class Association Regatta Highlights: * Beautiful sandy beachfront camping right off the beach in primitive area. hot showers available at Lone Eagle Campground ...

Nebraska Chapter Annual Meeting

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Nebraska SWCS Annual Meeting Ogallala, Nebraska June 24-26, 2021 Follow the Nebraska Chapter website for up-to-date event information. Agenda Registration Form (return by June 12)

Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

