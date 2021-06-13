Centreville calendar: Coming events

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Centreville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centreville:

Greening Your Community Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3727 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL

8:00AM-9:00AM Walking Tour of Shoal Creek Park (Please indicate when you register if you plan to join) 9:00AM-9:30AM Registration/Coffee 9:30AM-4:00PM Workshop (Lunch provided) Green...

Rockets And Rapids 5K Centreville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 195 Hospital Dr, Centreville, AL

Cahaba Medical Care Foundation invites you to participate in the 8th Annual Rockets & Rapids 5K (formerly known as the Watermelon 5K) to be held on Saturday, July 10th in Centreville, Alabama. All...

2021 Montevallo Farmers' Market Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 660 Main St, Montevallo, AL

"Montevallo Monday Market". Montevallo Farmers' Market every Monday Beginning June 7, 2021 until August 16, 2021. 3-6pm Behind Montevallo First Baptist Church. 660 Main Street. Montevallo Chamber...

Griffin Farms 7th Annual Car Show West Blocton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Event by Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, October 9 2021 with 162 people interested.

End-of-Summer Movie Night Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 277 Park Dr, Montevallo, AL

Bring your picnic blanket and join us for a movie featuring a tall tale about a shark! Social distancing required.