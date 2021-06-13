Cancel
Centreville, AL

Centreville calendar: Coming events

Centreville Updates
 8 days ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Centreville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centreville:

Greening Your Community

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3727 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL

8:00AM-9:00AM Walking Tour of Shoal Creek Park (Please indicate when you register if you plan to join) 9:00AM-9:30AM Registration/Coffee 9:30AM-4:00PM Workshop (Lunch provided) Green...

Rockets And Rapids 5K

Centreville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 195 Hospital Dr, Centreville, AL

Cahaba Medical Care Foundation invites you to participate in the 8th Annual Rockets & Rapids 5K (formerly known as the Watermelon 5K) to be held on Saturday, July 10th in Centreville, Alabama. All...

2021 Montevallo Farmers' Market

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 660 Main St, Montevallo, AL

"Montevallo Monday Market". Montevallo Farmers' Market every Monday Beginning June 7, 2021 until August 16, 2021. 3-6pm Behind Montevallo First Baptist Church. 660 Main Street. Montevallo Chamber...

Griffin Farms 7th Annual Car Show

West Blocton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Event by Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, October 9 2021 with 162 people interested.

End-of-Summer Movie Night

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 277 Park Dr, Montevallo, AL

Bring your picnic blanket and join us for a movie featuring a tall tale about a shark! Social distancing required.

ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Centreville, AL
Centreville Updates

On the hunt for a home in Centreville? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Quaint 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom house with kitchen and living room located on 31+/- acres near the Pondville Community and the Talladega National Forest in southeast Bibb County. The forest on the property consists of a 12-year old pine plantation with permanent fire lines around it. Beautiful property for the weekend getaways or permanent country living!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2ODU0MDElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Are you looking for country living? Look no further than this great 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in James Bros subdivision! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home sits on over 2 acres with great views and is very serene. Formal dining room, a spacious living room, and there is a separate den. Schedule a showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dan Williams, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2ODI1NjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This is NOT a typo! This is NOT a joke! This house REALLY is listed for $1.00! This house backs up to the golf course here in Centreville and would make a great home once it&apos;s updated. All offers must be in no later than 5/25/2021 at 5 pm. Seller reserves the right to accept any offer at any time. The listing agent will hold an open house on 5/23/21 from 12-5 for those wanting to see the home and are not working with an agent. Being strictly sold AS-IS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Patton, Keller Williams - Tuscaloosa at 205-759-3400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2NzI1MjMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>