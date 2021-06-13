Cancel
Windom, MN

Windom events calendar

Windom Voice
 8 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Windom has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Windom:

Jackson/Cottonwood Transit Advisory Committee

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1012 5th Ave, Windom, MN

Transit advisory committees are an important part of making sure Community Transit KEEP READING

2021 Michelle Lesch 5K Cancer Run/Walk

Lakefield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 400-498 Funk Ave, Lakefield, MN

Causes event in Lakefield, MN by Lakefield MN Summerfest on Saturday, June 19 2021

IT'S HIP TO BE SQUARE WITH NATE BOOTS

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 900 3rd Ave, Windom, MN

We are excited to bring Nate to the Square! He was born in Minneapolis and raised in small prairie towns such as Luverne, Tracy, and Storden in southwestern Minnesota. He settled in North Mankato...

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Cottonwood County Caregiver Support Group

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1012 5th Ave, Windom, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us the third Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the BARC Library – 1012 5th Ave., Windom MN. This support...

Pow Wow Weekend

Mountain Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 999 2nd Ave, Mountain Lake, MN

FRIDAY night, 8-12 SWEET SIREN Band- on 2nd Ave beer garden. Come see this very professional band. First band of this caliber in Mountain Lake. I dislike covers, however, this band is worth way...

ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

