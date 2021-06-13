Clay Center events coming up

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Clay Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

Shawn Cole Live Milford, KS

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

Shawn Cole is an incredible musician who plays many instruments while singing, crosses many genres and loves to get the crowd involved. He plays the music that makes the world smile, sing and...

Milford Lake Rockfest Milford, KS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

3rd Annual Milford Lake Rock Fest! Rock out to some feel good jams at a lakeside resort in Kansas at a ridiculously low price for such high value - perfect for singles, couples, families and...

Clay County Free Fair Clay Center, KS

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 322 Grant Ave, Clay Center, KS

Address : Clay Center Fairgrounds Clay Center KS Phone : 785-632-5335 (Always call and confirm events.)

Family Camp Milford, KS

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Family Camp registration starts on Friday June 11th at 3-5 PM. We will have an official welcome meeting at 7 PM to cover weekend details and guidelines. If you cannot make it by the welcome...

Questions God Asks Leonardville, KS

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Why would God, who knows everything, ask human beings anything? To confront people with His grace and His holiness, to communicate with humanity and to invite people to be honest with Him and...