Live events Mccall — what’s coming up

(MCCALL, ID) Live events are lining up on the Mccall calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mccall:

McCall Farmers’ Market at McCall’s Activity Barn McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 141 Moonridge Dr, McCall, ID

The McCall Farmers' Market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays AT THE ACTIVITY BARN IN McCALL from 11 am to 1 pm, through October. The Activity Barn site offers plentiful parking and wide open...

Lori LaRayne @ Moudy Mountain Summer Festival McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Come to the annual Moudy Mountain Summer Festival, 3 miles outside downtown McCall! Events start at 8am,lLive music and jamming all day, vendors, food, flea market, and more! $5 per vehicle for...

SummerFest Prelude Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 901 1st Street, McCall, ID 83638

SummerFest 2021 opens with a Prelude performance on Sunday evening at McCall Community Congregational Church.

Live Music in the Village at Tamarack Resort McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Presented by Crusty\'s Pizza! Located in the Village at Tamarack we invite you to join us for live music every Tuesday evening. Come down and enjoy a locals favorite pizza and great music. Free...

Wednesday Night Concert - Whiskey Toast McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Roseberry Rd, McCall, ID

Please bring your own tables and chairs and practice social distancing