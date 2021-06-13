What’s up Port Gibson: Local events calendar

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Port Gibson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Gibson:

Sasquatch Sleepover Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

Join in on the fun and enhance your skills while you learn to make these projects: Bigfoot Pillow Tie Blanket

Youth 3-Day Basketball Camp Leveling Up 101 Port Gibson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 124 Mc Comb Avenue, Port Gibson, MS 39150

3 Day Basketball Camp w/ Former NBA Anthony Roberson who played for the Knicks, Warriors, Bulls, Grizzles and other special invited guests.

Cactus Conundrum Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

Students will improve their sewing skill while creating this project: Cactus Pillow

No Prob-Llama Camp Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

You'll have sew much fun making these fun projects! Projects include: * 1 Llama Pillow * 1 Saguaro Cactus * 1 Potted Catus

Repeat Offender at Biscuit Company Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 610 Grove St, Vicksburg, MS

Repeat Offender is back at BC! Come on down for great food, ice cold adult beverages, and live LOCAL music!!