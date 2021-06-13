Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella events coming soon

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 8 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lake Isabella calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Isabella:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekQuo_0aT3R9mt00

Bachata for Beginners

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 4001 Union Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93305

Learn the basic steps to dance the Bachata on your own or with a partner. This is a recurring 4 class event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7WeW_0aT3R9mt00

Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular

Lake Isabella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Party event by Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular on Saturday, July 3 2021 with 355 people interested and 104 people going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB02F_0aT3R9mt00

Mushroom Growing Class Series: Sustainable Bucket Technique

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3601 Eton Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

This class will focus on the most sustainable methods to growing mushrooms locally in Bakersfield, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMdeD_0aT3R9mt00

VKR MEMBER APPRECIATION WEEKEND 2021

Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 15627 CA-178, Weldon, CA

Value Kard Rewards campers come and stay as a paying guest on Friday, September 10, 2021 and get Saturday September 11th FREE... What a great deal for a great group of Value Kard Members !!!We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THnt9_0aT3R9mt00

Women and Youth Introductory to Trap Shooting

Kernville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: Cyrus Canyon Rd, Kernville, CA

The KRVGA is offering an introductory class on Trap/Clay Pigeon Shooting. This class is open to women of all ages and youths (12 - 17). The cost is only $10. Includes overview of trap shooting and...

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

