Pipestone, MN

Events on the Pipestone calendar

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 8 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) Live events are coming to Pipestone.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pipestone:

Vacation Bible School for Pipestone

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 804 8th Ave NE, Pipestone, MN

We welcome students from 3-12 years of age to join us for our Vacation Bible School. Come for snacks, games, songs, and God's Word. The theme is Destination Dig: As junior archaeologists, kids...

Sylvia's Retirement Party

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 104 Main St E, Pipestone, MN

This is a come and go, open house, retirement party held at the Pipestone Performing Art Center, Lobby. Come help us celebrate and thank Sylvia for 26+ years of service to Progress, Inc. and to...

Retirement Farm Equipment Auction

Woodstock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

RETIREMENT FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION 1995 JD 9500 Combine & Heads, 1974 JD 4630 w/ SG Cab – New Rear Main Tires & 8,396 Orig. Hrs., Rare 1970 JD 2520 Side Console Dsl. Tractor w/ Cab & Loader, 1967...

Regular City Council Meeting

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 PM

City of Pipestone 119 2nd Ave. SW Pipestone, MN 56164 Ph: 507-825-3324 Fx: 507-825-5353

HPI Used Book Sale

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Historic Pipestone Inc. (HPI) holds their monthly used book sale fundraiser on the first Saturday of each month. The sale features books in both hardcover and paperback, ranging over a variety of...

ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

