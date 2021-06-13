Hardinsburg events calendar

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardinsburg:

Church BBQ and fellowship Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Church family please join us for a Sunday evening fellowship with BBQ

Parade Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Saturday, June 19 Begins at 10:00 a.m. CDT For information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 270-756-0268 Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Chamber Office on Saturday, June 19. In order to...

Back to School Mini Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 515 US-60, Hardinsburg, KY

Back to school minis are 15 minutes long and will take place at the Hardinsburg Baptist Church. Each session will include 3 digital images in an online gallery. Each student will need their own...

The Lohden Boys Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Nobody in our area packs the house, and brings the party like The Lohden Boys! If you want to dance, sing along to your favorite songs, and have a great time...The Lohden Boys are the band for...

Rook Tournament Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Sponsored by Breckinridge County Jr Fair Board Located in the Livestock Show Barn ROOK TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION STARTS AT 11:30 GAMES START AT 12:00 ENTRY FEE PER TEAM $10 PLUS 1 NEW UNOPENED DECK...