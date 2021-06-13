Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

Hardinsburg events calendar

Hardinsburg News Watch
 8 days ago

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Hardinsburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardinsburg:

Church BBQ and fellowship

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Church family please join us for a Sunday evening fellowship with BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3s51_0aT3R71R00

Parade

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Saturday, June 19 Begins at 10:00 a.m. CDT For information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 270-756-0268 Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Chamber Office on Saturday, June 19. In order to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18r7YJ_0aT3R71R00

Back to School Mini

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 515 US-60, Hardinsburg, KY

Back to school minis are 15 minutes long and will take place at the Hardinsburg Baptist Church. Each session will include 3 digital images in an online gallery. Each student will need their own...

The Lohden Boys

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Nobody in our area packs the house, and brings the party like The Lohden Boys! If you want to dance, sing along to your favorite songs, and have a great time...The Lohden Boys are the band for...

Rook Tournament

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Sponsored by Breckinridge County Jr Fair Board Located in the Livestock Show Barn ROOK TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION STARTS AT 11:30 GAMES START AT 12:00 ENTRY FEE PER TEAM $10 PLUS 1 NEW UNOPENED DECK...

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

