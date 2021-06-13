Parachute calendar: Coming events

(PARACHUTE, CO) Parachute has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parachute area:

Garfield County Fair & Rodeo Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo returns to the fairgrounds in Rifle this summer, bringing back all the fun and excitement, including the demolition derby, rodeo action, monster trucks, Friday...

CCC Annual Meeting Parachute, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Community Counts meets the 3rd Wednesday of every other month from 3:30 – 5:00 at the Town of Parachute, 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO – Annual Meeting

P.V. HERITAGE DAYS Collbran, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

A 4th of July Celebration of our resilient cowboy spirit and our country's freedom moving forward as a nation. CPRA Rodeo, Tough Enough To Wear Pink, Calcutta, Junior Roughstock, Street Dance and...

First Friday Art Show Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 W 3rd St, Rifle, CO

At least two Anonymous Graffiti Artists will have their works on display this month for Convex Graphic's very first First Friday Event and Art Show! Event is all ages!

Plateau Valley Gymkhana Collbran, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

June 19th will be our first Gymkhana this year! Let’s start this summer off right❤️Hope to see you all June 19th at 8am at the Collbran Rodeo Grounds!!