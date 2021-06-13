Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parachute, CO

Parachute calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 8 days ago

(PARACHUTE, CO) Parachute has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parachute area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuLqT_0aT3R68i00

Garfield County Fair & Rodeo

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo returns to the fairgrounds in Rifle this summer, bringing back all the fun and excitement, including the demolition derby, rodeo action, monster trucks, Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ffkpx_0aT3R68i00

CCC Annual Meeting

Parachute, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Community Counts meets the 3rd Wednesday of every other month from 3:30 – 5:00 at the Town of Parachute, 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO – Annual Meeting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1bEb_0aT3R68i00

P.V. HERITAGE DAYS

Collbran, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

A 4th of July Celebration of our resilient cowboy spirit and our country's freedom moving forward as a nation. CPRA Rodeo, Tough Enough To Wear Pink, Calcutta, Junior Roughstock, Street Dance and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4yHE_0aT3R68i00

First Friday Art Show

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 W 3rd St, Rifle, CO

At least two Anonymous Graffiti Artists will have their works on display this month for Convex Graphic's very first First Friday Event and Art Show! Event is all ages!

Learn More

Plateau Valley Gymkhana

Collbran, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

June 19th will be our first Gymkhana this year! Let’s start this summer off right❤️Hope to see you all June 19th at 8am at the Collbran Rodeo Grounds!!

Learn More
Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
15
Followers
88
Post
684
Views
ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rifle, CO
Government
City
Rifle, CO
City
Parachute, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#Graffiti Artists#Cowboy#The Garfield County Fair#The Town Of Parachute#Sun Jul 07#Cpra Rodeo#Convex Graphic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.