Woodville, MS

What’s up Woodville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 8 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Woodville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Woodville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfs6M_0aT3R5Fz00

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, East Ethel, LA

Ethel, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 12967 Louisiana 955, #E, Ethel, LA 70730

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hszl7_0aT3R5Fz00

Dave Brubeck's TAKE FIVE!

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 790 HIGHWAY 61 S., Natchez, MS 39120

Brubeck's TAKE FIVE • Jazz Tribute • Natchez Festival of Music 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfen1_0aT3R5Fz00

Musical Praise Celebration

Jackson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 3522 College St, Jackson, LA

Join the Jackson community for a musical day filled with praise and patriotism at Old Centenary College State Park. (225) 247-7215. Free. 9 am–5 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEO2b_0aT3R5Fz00

DSSHSA Horse Show #5

Clinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 14444 LA-10, Clinton, LA

This is an open horse show hosted by Deep South Stock Horse Show Association and held at the Clinton Arena in Clinton, LA. Show starts at 9 AM with Showmanship followed by the Western Pleasure...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWglM_0aT3R5Fz00

Summer's Eve Hike

Woodville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 109 Fort Adams Pond Road, Woodville, MS 39669

Join our adults-only hike at Clark Creek and enjoy the beautiful waterfalls, grounding, meditation, mindfulness, and great vibes.

