Live events coming up in Heavener

(HEAVENER, OK) Heavener has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heavener:

MFC 17 Redemtion Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

MFC 16 Redemption is set to take place May 8th in Poteau Oklahoma at the Donald W Reynolds Community Center. 12 action packed MMA bouts

Brave the Mud Run Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:05 AM

Address: 1509 S Broadway St, Poteau, OK

Christmas in the mud! Run, walk or crawl the 9th annual BRAVE THE MUD RUN ! Your registration benefits the Women’s Crisis Services of Leflore County. Teams of 4 or more are encouraged as well as...

Poteau Celebrate America Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Annual 4th of July Celebration! Huge fireworks display, street games, free bicycle giveaway for kids, free games, bingo & other activities, water slides, live music. Call 918.647.9178 for more...

Poteau 7:30pm – A+ Counseling Bldg. Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

LeFlore County Banquet Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

LeFlore County BanquetDonald W. Reynolds Center6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Poteau OK0017@ducks.org