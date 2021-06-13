Cancel
Heavener, OK

Live events coming up in Heavener

Posted by 
Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HEAVENER, OK) Heavener has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heavener:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hk2TE_0aT3R4NG00

MFC 17 Redemtion

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

MFC 16 Redemption is set to take place May 8th in Poteau Oklahoma at the Donald W Reynolds Community Center. 12 action packed MMA bouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYHkn_0aT3R4NG00

Brave the Mud Run

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:05 AM

Address: 1509 S Broadway St, Poteau, OK

Christmas in the mud! Run, walk or crawl the 9th annual BRAVE THE MUD RUN ! Your registration benefits the Women’s Crisis Services of Leflore County. Teams of 4 or more are encouraged as well as...

Poteau Celebrate America

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Annual 4th of July Celebration! Huge fireworks display, street games, free bicycle giveaway for kids, free games, bingo & other activities, water slides, live music. Call 918.647.9178 for more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyLUr_0aT3R4NG00

Poteau 7:30pm – A+ Counseling Bldg.

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Sign-in begins at 7:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

LeFlore County Banquet

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

LeFlore County BanquetDonald W. Reynolds Center6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Poteau OK0017@ducks.org

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

