Quincy, CA

What’s up Quincy: Local events calendar

Quincy Times
 8 days ago

(QUINCY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Quincy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TSUY_0aT3R2bo00

PARKING PASSES ONLY High Sierra Music Festival Tickets

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:01 AM

Concerts50 doesn't sell Quincy concert tickets directly, just redirect/link to other resale sites. Concert info can be updated at any moment. We are not responsible for the price difference or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCO29_0aT3R2bo00

Sierra Ferrell

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

High Sierra Music Festival is the Ultimate Intimate Festival Experience!

Plumas Sierra County Fair

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

This fair aims to help gather funds and volunteers to make sure the Plumas Sierra County Fair stays healthy and vibrant for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtrDF_0aT3R2bo00

Chrysalis Development Program for Women

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 711 E Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Chrysalis Development Program for Women Event Type(s): Member Event Description: What you can expect: - Identify and build on your strengths - Increase your confidence and self-esteem...

Cris Jacobs

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

The Higgs is one of the preeminent jam rock bands in Southern California today. The four members include John Lovero (Guitar/Vocals), Garrett Morris (Drums), David Barsk...

