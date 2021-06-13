What’s up Quincy: Local events calendar

(QUINCY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Quincy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

PARKING PASSES ONLY High Sierra Music Festival Tickets Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:01 AM

Sierra Ferrell Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

High Sierra Music Festival is the Ultimate Intimate Festival Experience!

Plumas Sierra County Fair Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

This fair aims to help gather funds and volunteers to make sure the Plumas Sierra County Fair stays healthy and vibrant for years to come.

Chrysalis Development Program for Women Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 711 E Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Chrysalis Development Program for Women Event Type(s): Member Event Description: What you can expect: - Identify and build on your strengths - Increase your confidence and self-esteem...

Cris Jacobs Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

The Higgs is one of the preeminent jam rock bands in Southern California today. The four members include John Lovero (Guitar/Vocals), Garrett Morris (Drums), David Barsk...