Kamas calendar: Events coming up
(KAMAS, UT) Live events are coming to Kamas.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Kamas area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
✨The Wild Goddess Retreat✨ Are you ready to let out your WILD WOMAN? To let yourself be free. To give yourself permission to be the most authentic version of yourself. To let out your inner...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 4300 UT-32, Kamas, UT
The 2021 Rodeo will be on July 1-5, 2021 at 8:00pm. Go to oakleycity.com to purchase your Rodeo tickets!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 970 UT-32, Kamas, UT
Come & Enjoy Summer with Us On The Great Lawn. FREE ADMISSION! Sponsored by Mountain Town Music.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Address: 400 West 4200 North, Oakley, UT 84055
Park City Chamber/Bureau members are invited to the 2021 Oakley Rodeo Mixer & BBQ hosted by the Park City Chamber/Bureau!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: Mirror lake highway, Kamas, UT 84036
Help clean up a public lake and learn bushcraft at the same time!