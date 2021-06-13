Live events coming up in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

July Fourth Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

This bash includes beach activities, live music, food trucks, contests and the annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Fireworks […]

Live Music at Cason’s Tap Room Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

Come join us at Cason\'s every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. for live music!



Nov. 5, 2021 Manchester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 405 N 5th Ave, Manchester, GA

Nov. 4 - 6 - Tomb replica to Manchester, Ga. H.S. for pre - Veteran’s Day program and parade. Tomb replica will be on display the 4th and 5th in the school gym from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days and...

Wise Wives Retreat & Experience Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

Building LIFE, Love and Health Together A 4 Day Retreat & A 30 Day Challenge Combined IT IS AN EXPERIENCE as Wise Wives About this Event THIS IS FOR REGISTRATION FOR THE RETREAT ONLY. ONCE YOU...

Manchester Market Vendor Sign up Manchester, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 West Main Street, Manchester, GA 31816

Now accepting vendors for the 2021 Manchester Market. There is ZERO COST !