Manchester, GA

Live events coming up in Manchester

Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 8 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

July Fourth Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

This bash includes beach activities, live music, food trucks, contests and the annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Fireworks […]

Live Music at Cason’s Tap Room

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

Come join us at Cason\'s every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. for live music!\n

Nov. 5, 2021

Manchester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 405 N 5th Ave, Manchester, GA

Nov. 4 - 6 - Tomb replica to Manchester, Ga. H.S. for pre - Veteran’s Day program and parade. Tomb replica will be on display the 4th and 5th in the school gym from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days and...

Wise Wives Retreat & Experience

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

Building LIFE, Love and Health Together A 4 Day Retreat & A 30 Day Challenge Combined IT IS AN EXPERIENCE as Wise Wives About this Event THIS IS FOR REGISTRATION FOR THE RETREAT ONLY. ONCE YOU...

Manchester Market Vendor Sign up

Manchester, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 West Main Street, Manchester, GA 31816

Now accepting vendors for the 2021 Manchester Market. There is ZERO COST !

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Manchester is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(MANCHESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manchester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!