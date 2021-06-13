Live events coming up in Manchester
(MANCHESTER, GA) Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manchester area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA
This bash includes beach activities, live music, food trucks, contests and the annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Fireworks […]
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA
Come join us at Cason\'s every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. for live music!\n
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 405 N 5th Ave, Manchester, GA
Nov. 4 - 6 - Tomb replica to Manchester, Ga. H.S. for pre - Veteran’s Day program and parade. Tomb replica will be on display the 4th and 5th in the school gym from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days and...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA
Building LIFE, Love and Health Together A 4 Day Retreat & A 30 Day Challenge Combined IT IS AN EXPERIENCE as Wise Wives About this Event THIS IS FOR REGISTRATION FOR THE RETREAT ONLY. ONCE YOU...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 121 West Main Street, Manchester, GA 31816
Now accepting vendors for the 2021 Manchester Market. There is ZERO COST !