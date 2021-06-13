Cancel
Antlers, OK

Antlers calendar: What's coming up

Antlers Digest
 8 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2r9p_0aT3QyAi00

Hartland Riders

Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

The Hartland Riders of Kansas City will be out, camping and enjoying all the Kriver has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfM0f_0aT3QyAi00

Story Walk at the Elephant Walk

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Hugo, OK

Story Walk at the Elephant Walk at Elephant Walking Trail, Hugo, OK, US 74743, Hugo, United States on Tue Jun 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Mustang Roundup 2021

Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This year the National Mustang Round Up is being held at the Kriver Campground! Make your reservation now or drop in and grab a cold one in our clubhouse, complete with deck and misting fans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OA2qD_0aT3QyAi00

Christmas Cash Giveaway

Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 119 W Main St, Antlers, OK

The Christmas Cash Giveaway invites everyone to visit downtown Antlers for last-minute shopping and a chance to win cash. Sponsored by Antlers Main Street. Saturday, the week before Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uc97x_0aT3QyAi00

First United Bank Farmers Market Day

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK

Come out to First United Bank in Hugo, Ok to visit vendors with fresh produce, crafts, baked items and more. Stop by to see what we have.

Antlers, OK
