Antlers calendar: What's coming up

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

Hartland Riders Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

The Hartland Riders of Kansas City will be out, camping and enjoying all the Kriver has to offer.

Story Walk at the Elephant Walk Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Hugo, OK

Story Walk at the Elephant Walk at Elephant Walking Trail, Hugo, OK, US 74743, Hugo, United States on Tue Jun 22 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Mustang Roundup 2021 Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This year the National Mustang Round Up is being held at the Kriver Campground! Make your reservation now or drop in and grab a cold one in our clubhouse, complete with deck and misting fans!

Christmas Cash Giveaway Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 119 W Main St, Antlers, OK

The Christmas Cash Giveaway invites everyone to visit downtown Antlers for last-minute shopping and a chance to win cash. Sponsored by Antlers Main Street. Saturday, the week before Christmas.

First United Bank Farmers Market Day Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK

Come out to First United Bank in Hugo, Ok to visit vendors with fresh produce, crafts, baked items and more. Stop by to see what we have.