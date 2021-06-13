Colorado City calendar: What's coming up
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado City:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT
Increased visitation has resulted in increased degradation of the resource here in Zion National Park. Join Zion National Park Forever Project for a half day of “litter patrol” on the east side of...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION is on Facebook. To connect with SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 144 Lion Blvd, Springdale, UT
With the soaring canyon walls of Zion as a backdrop and plenty of local artists’ shops, walking through Springdale is like strolling into a postcard. The O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a world-class...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 3955 Kolob Terrace Rd, Virgin, UT
Music event in Virgin, UT by Gilbert Bonilla on Sunday, June 27 2021
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 1777 N Meadow Lark Dr, Apple Valley, UT
Run by moonlight as you take in the soluitude of the desert. A half marathon that runs through the night - choose your time and run on top of Gooseberry Mesa overlooking the desert floor below...