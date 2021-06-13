Cancel
Colorado City, AZ

Colorado City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Colorado City Today
 8 days ago

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQ10J_0aT3QxHz00

SPRUCING UP THE EAST SIDE

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT

Increased visitation has resulted in increased degradation of the resource here in Zion National Park. Join Zion National Park Forever Project for a half day of “litter patrol” on the east side of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni54T_0aT3QxHz00

SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION

Hildale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION is on Facebook. To connect with SUICIDE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqf6f_0aT3QxHz00

Utah Symphony at Zion Canyon

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 144 Lion Blvd, Springdale, UT

With the soaring canyon walls of Zion as a backdrop and plenty of local artists’ shops, walking through Springdale is like strolling into a postcard. The O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a world-class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JifH_0aT3QxHz00

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE!

Virgin, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 3955 Kolob Terrace Rd, Virgin, UT

Music event in Virgin, UT by Gilbert Bonilla on Sunday, June 27 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvexm_0aT3QxHz00

Zion at Night Half Marathon

Apple Valley, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1777 N Meadow Lark Dr, Apple Valley, UT

Run by moonlight as you take in the soluitude of the desert. A half marathon that runs through the night - choose your time and run on top of Gooseberry Mesa overlooking the desert floor below...

Colorado City, AZ
ABOUT

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Colorado City Today

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colorado City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Colorado City Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Colorado City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado City: 1. Massage Therapist; 2. ADT Installation Technician/WEEKLY PAY/BENEFITS/NO EXP REQ; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Line Cook; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 10. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Great Pay With Raise After 6 Months!;
Colorado City Today

On the hunt for a home in Colorado City? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This riverfront home was custom designed and built with all the luxuries you and your family desire; 4 En-Suite Bedrooms plus Office, 5.5 total Baths, home theater, exercise room, in-ground salt water pool, patios and decks, 2 attached double garages, and a 2,300 SF workshop. The property spans across 1.68 acres, all the way down to a sandy beach on the Virgin river<p><strong>For open house information, contact NIKOLAY RASTOPCHIN, EQUITY REAL ESTATE (ST GEORGE) at 435-215-1333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Rare Bed & Breakfast residence with Zion National Park just 4 miles away! A great commercial opportunity to generate revenue & secure endless possibilities. This has been a profitable & respected business w/many perks. You'll love the 6 bedrooms, loft, enclosed indoor patio & large pool with expansive outdoor patio. All surrounded w/views of Zion along the Virgin River. Most furnishings included!<p><strong>For open house information, contact BRYAN BURNETT, CENTURY 21 EVEREST ST GEORGE at 435-673-9266</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Darling little cottage, close to Zion National Park with unique characteristics. On .85 acres with culinary and irrigation water. Mexican Handmade tiles and custom stone touches. The Organic Garden growers paradise, herbs, greens and fruit trees throughout the property. Fruit cellar and detached garage and shed. Home is Sold ''As Is'', no vrbo's allowed. Tear the existing home down to build...<p><strong>For open house information, contact MERI CRANDALL, SUMMIT SOTHEBY'S SOUTH at 435-682-0400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2FzaGluZ3RvbiUyMENvdW50eSUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1XQ0JSVVQtMjEtMjIyNTcxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Colorado City Today

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Colorado City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado City: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,706 per week; 3. Massage Therapist; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 5. Accountant Bookkeeper; 6. Family Dollar, Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Delivery Driver- CDL; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year;