Events on the Ocean View calendar

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are lining up on the Ocean View calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

Ethereal vibrations live @ 99 sea level Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 99 Hollywood St, Bethany Beach, DE

Over Time at the Bethany Beach Bandstand Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: Boardwalk, Bethany Beach, DE

Over Time and Johnny Rags will rock one of the coolest venues in all of Delaware. The Bethany Beach Bandstand! Open to the public and fun for all ages!

iPad/iPhone Users Group Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

The South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon will host its iPad/iPhone Users Group, with iPad and iPhone users of all skill levels welcome to attend this support...

Engineer Early STEM Kits: Backyard Animals STEAM Kit Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Pickup a STEM kit for free at your library. The kits are hand crafted by Engineer Early and are meant to provide engaging and interactive STEM learning for kids and families. The kits are varied...

#SheisFree Goddess Getaway: The Reclaiming! Bethany Beach, DE

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It's Time to Reclaim...ALL OF IT!!! THIS IS YOUR WEEKEND TO GET IT ALL BACK!