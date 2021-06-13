Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Events on the Ocean View calendar

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 8 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Live events are lining up on the Ocean View calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ocean View area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwglG_0aT3QwPG00

Ethereal vibrations live @ 99 sea level

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 99 Hollywood St, Bethany Beach, DE

Ethereal vibrations live @ 99 sea level at 99 Sea Level, 99 Hollywood St, Bethany Beach, DE, US 19930, Bethany Beach, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wrxd1_0aT3QwPG00

Over Time at the Bethany Beach Bandstand

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: Boardwalk, Bethany Beach, DE

Over Time and Johnny Rags will rock one of the coolest venues in all of Delaware. The Bethany Beach Bandstand! Open to the public and fun for all ages!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073dFg_0aT3QwPG00

iPad/iPhone Users Group

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

The South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon will host its iPad/iPhone Users Group, with iPad and iPhone users of all skill levels welcome to attend this support...

Learn More

Engineer Early STEM Kits: Backyard Animals STEAM Kit

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Pickup a STEM kit for free at your library. The kits are hand crafted by Engineer Early and are meant to provide engaging and interactive STEM learning for kids and families. The kits are varied...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OVLU_0aT3QwPG00

#SheisFree Goddess Getaway: The Reclaiming!

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It's Time to Reclaim...ALL OF IT!!! THIS IS YOUR WEEKEND TO GET IT ALL BACK!

Learn More
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
38
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
Bethany Beach, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Ocean View, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bethany Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Live Events#Time#Ipad Iphone Users Group#Iphone#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Survey pinpoints Ocean View's cheapest diesel

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Ocean View, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Ocean View area went to BP at 36345 Lighthouse Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, the survey found:
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Ocean View right now

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across in the Ocean View area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.