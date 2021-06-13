Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williams, AZ

Live events coming up in Williams

Posted by 
Williams Updates
Williams Updates
 8 days ago

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Live events are coming to Williams.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNc6y_0aT3QvWX00

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditations

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday - Friday, based on the following meditation topics: Meditations for Relaxation Three simple guided meditations that can be practiced by anyone...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrQ7C_0aT3QvWX00

Central Women Getaway: Meet Me In The Wilderness

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 1450 S Perkinsville Rd, Williams, AZ

Central Women is offering a special TWO for $300 Discount . This discount can be used in the follwing ways: Register two women for the Central Women Getaway at the same time and the discount will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xm913_0aT3QvWX00

Southwest LTV Roadrunners Grand Canyon Railway Rally

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 601 W Franklin Ave, Williams, AZ

We will be staying at the Grand Canyon Railway RV Park in Williams, AZ. The group will be taking the train to the Grand Canyon on October 13 for the day. The rest of the time we will be visiting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsban_0aT3QvWX00

Williams Railside RV Ranch Rally – 2021

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 877 E Rodeo Rd, Williams, AZ

This website will be shutdown in the near future. Please visit our soon-to-be new web Home. Information for this rally can be found there. New Williams Railside 2021 Website Page – Link LOCATION...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389Sg2_0aT3QvWX00

Fury Art at Raptor Ranch

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 332 AZ-64, Williams, AZ

Art event in Williams, AZ by Fury Art on Saturday, June 26 2021

Learn More
Williams Updates

Williams Updates

Williams, AZ
19
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williams Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williams, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Home#New Williams Railside#Fury Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meditation
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.