Bellevue, MI

Coming soon: Bellevue events

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 8 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Live events are coming to Bellevue.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30m80d_0aT3Qtl500

Car Show and Painting Rocks!

Nashville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 327 Main St, Nashville, MI

Did you miss out on the 'Painting Rocks!' event in May? On Saturday, June 19, we are going to offer it again! This event will take place during Nashville’s Car Show from 10 am - 1 pm on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fuaym_0aT3Qtl500

Graveside service

Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Here is Stuart Anderson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 6, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Stuart Anderson of Battle Creek, Michigan. You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjCMN_0aT3Qtl500

Buy a Brick Event

Nashville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Hope to see you at the Car Show this year. Nashville UMC will be selling in advance the bricks that will be removed starting in July from the current bell tower. Get your name on the wall to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSRmO_0aT3Qtl500

Cartooning Class

Nashville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Sunday, July 18 from 1pm-3pm, learn to draw cartoons from a pro! We are offering an in-person cartooning class FoxView in Nashville, MI, taught by real comic artist, Aaron Warner! Ages 8 & up can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0om1_0aT3Qtl500

BGMC Sunday

Olivet, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 4767 Butterfield Hwy W, Olivet, MI

Missions Sunday, bring in your Buddy Barrels and change for the kids.

Learn More
Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
7
Followers
93
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

