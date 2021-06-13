Cancel
Iron River, MI

Live events coming up in Iron River

Iron River Journal
 8 days ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Iron River is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Iron River area:

Annual Meeting

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 358 Hagerman Lake Rd, Iron River, MI

The 2021 HLPOA Annual Meeting will be held at Covenant Point on Saturday July 17 at 10am. The meeting date was moved from August to July to make the meeting more accessible to more owners who are...

Crystal Gayle

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Gayle takes the Crystal Theatre stage accompanied by her six piece band and (sister) Peggy Sue. One of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Crystal...

"Celebrating Trojan Spirit and Success"

Alpha, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 E Center St, Alpha, MI

Save the Date "Celebrating Trojan Spirit and Success" Saturday June 19, 2021 the Forest Park School Sports Boosters and the New Basketball Scoreboard committee at Forest Park are hosting a...

Competition Intensive Camp

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Description: Students on the competition teams at Inclusion Dance will participate in a kick-off camp to get their bodies conditioned and their routines started in this 2-day camp (Saturday...

U.P. Rodeo Saturday 2 PM Performance

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

The second performance of the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo will take place following the Wild West Parade, beginning at 2 PM. Be a part of the tradition and see some of the best rodeo stock...

Iron River, MI
With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Saturday sun alert in Iron River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

These houses are for sale in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Monday sun alert in Iron River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Check out these homes on the Iron River market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious 4 bedroom home located on a lovely corner lot in Iron River Heights. This home is maintenance free on the exterior and sports newer siding, facia, soffit, roof and windows. This two story home hosts lots of room for family and friends. This property is currently used as a well loved rental property. If that isn't enough, the two car garage has an upstairs with lots of extra space for storage. Must see! Get ready to call this sweet gem home! A lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with warmth of wood and charm! The main floor boasts a welcoming entrance/office space, updated floors and a fresh coat of paint, a first floor bedroom potential for a private office or den! The second floor offers two large bedrooms one with a large walk in closet! The newly painted eat-in kitchen has plenty of space ready for your personal touch! The back door leads you to the spacious yard on a large corner lot with a two car detached insulated garage! Newly replaced front and back doors with storms. The large covered deck will host many summer nights for outdoor enjoyment! Includes appliances! Move in ready! Make your appointment today! The newly painted eat-in kitchen has plenty of space ready for your personal touch! The back door leads you to the spacious yard on a large corner lot with a two car detached insulated garage! Newly replaced front and back doors with storms. The large covered deck will host many summer nights for outdoor enjoyment! Includes appliances! Move in ready! Tree house views on Brule Lake with sandy bottom lake front. Well organized seasonal lakefront getaway with open living area, a 3/4 bath and 3 separate sleeping areas. Sliding wooded doors can be open during the day and closed for privacy in the evening. Plus there is a small loft area perfect for the kids. The large 8 x 44 covered front deck adds lots of outside space overlooking the lake. There are 2 separate basement rooms that house the systems and allow room for storage. Newer dock to park your boat. Brule lake is 250 acres and up to 20' deep. Fish include walleye, Crappie, Bluegill, Pike, Sunfish and Bass. Commercial Forest Reserve land across the street and Federal Forest lands just down the road. Plus there is a small loft area perfect for the kids. The large 8 x 44 covered front deck adds lots of outside space overlooking the lake. There are 2 separate basement rooms that house the systems and allow room for storage. Newer dock to park your boat. Brule lake is 250 acres and up to 20' deep. Fish include walleye, Crappie, Bluegill, Pike, Sunfish and Bass. Sunset Lake...the mere mention brings to mind peaceful evenings around a campfire under the canopy of ancient Hemlock trees as the sun slowly sets across the lake. Loons bid you good night as you ready for the next day of adventure on this pristine U.P. lake. This three bedroom, two bath home sits near the end of West Park Drive on a gentle slope to the waterfront. Inside you'll find a two-sided fireplace, space to gather, room to relax and additional square footage for finishing a family room and another bath/sauna! Sunset Lake is spring fed, almost 550 acres and over 50 feet deep with fish ranging from Pike to Perch and Bluegill to Bass. Located just three miles from Iron River and close to all the recreation opportunities the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has to offer. Escape to the lake... Loons bid you good night as you ready for the next day of adventure on this pristine U.P. lake. This three bedroom, two bath home sits near the end of West Park Drive on a gentle slope to the waterfront. Inside you'll find a two-sided fireplace, space to gather, room to relax and additional square footage for finishing a family room and another bath/sauna! Sunset Lake is spring fed, almost 550 acres and over 50 feet deep with fish ranging from Pike to Perch and Bluegill to Bass. Located just three miles from Iron River and close to all the recreation opportunities the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has to offer. Escape to the lake...<p><strong>For open house information, contact JEFF DOHL, RE/MAX NORTH COUNTRY-IR at 906-265-6133</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>