Live events coming up in Iron River

These events are coming up in the Iron River area:

Annual Meeting Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Address: 358 Hagerman Lake Rd, Iron River, MI

The 2021 HLPOA Annual Meeting will be held at Covenant Point on Saturday July 17 at 10am. The meeting date was moved from August to July to make the meeting more accessible to more owners who are...

Crystal Gayle Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Crystal Gayle takes the Crystal Theatre stage accompanied by her six piece band and (sister) Peggy Sue. One of the most popular and widely recognized female country singers of her era, Crystal...

"Celebrating Trojan Spirit and Success" Alpha, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 E Center St, Alpha, MI

Save the Date "Celebrating Trojan Spirit and Success" Saturday June 19, 2021 the Forest Park School Sports Boosters and the New Basketball Scoreboard committee at Forest Park are hosting a...

Competition Intensive Camp Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Description: Students on the competition teams at Inclusion Dance will participate in a kick-off camp to get their bodies conditioned and their routines started in this 2-day camp (Saturday...

U.P. Rodeo Saturday 2 PM Performance Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

The second performance of the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo will take place following the Wild West Parade, beginning at 2 PM. Be a part of the tradition and see some of the best rodeo stock...