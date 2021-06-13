Cancel
Forks, WA

Forks calendar: What's coming up

Forks Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FORKS, WA) Forks is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Forks area:

West End Thunder Drag Races and Show-n-Shine - Season Opener

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

The time has FINALLY COME!! We are going to bring the Thunder back to the valley! Tech opens at 7am, both Saturday and Sunday. General admission gates open at 8am. For prices, general rules, info...

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

Getaway: Joyce Daze Wild Blackberry Festival (100 mi. NW)

Joyce, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Joyce Daze Wild Blackberry Festival is held every year on the first Saturday in August, the town of Joyce, WA. The wild black berries that grow in the area are small and sweet. Festivities...

Tea with Rosalie Lillian circa 1933

Forks, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 530 BOGACHIEL WAY, Forks, WA 98331

Join Rosalie Lillian at an exclusive afternoon tea to benefit the Forks Hospital Foundation.

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

