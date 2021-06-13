Norton calendar: Coming events

(NORTON, VA) Norton has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Norton area:

Norton Friends and Farmers Market Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th St SW, Norton, VA

Please note that the structure for the Norton Friends & Farmers Market will still be a little different for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit this webpage for more details...

Mixtape 80s Tribute Band rocks the VA/KY District Fair! Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: State Rte 680, Wise, VA

The Virginia Kentucky District Fair is bringing you America's #1 touring tribute to our mix tapes from the 80s! All the hair, all the flair, and more 80s rock than you can handle! Break out your...

The Hellbender 10k Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

High Knob Hellbender 10K This challenging 6.2-mile race boasts more than a 2,000-foot elevation gain as it climbs from downtown Norton to the 4,200-foot High Knob summit. High Knob is the highest...

Free Delivery Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 10439 N Reservoir Rd, Wise, VA

Free Delivery is NOW an option in & around Wise! CALL us in advance to schedule & pay by phone. 276.328.2013 We do request a minimum purchase of 6 bottles of wine , but delivery is free of charge...

Best Friend Festival Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Come join us at our Annual Best Friend Festival! Events are held daily some starting as early as 7:00 a.m. Fun for the whole family.