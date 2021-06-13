Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 8 days ago

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Live events are coming to Cave Junction.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cave Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bad1X_0aT3Qnhx00

Open Mic at Cocina 7 in Williams

Williams, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 132 Blodgett Rd, Williams, OR

Weekly Open Mic at The G Spot in Kerby, Oregon Karaoke Night – Every Thursday at The Whammy Bar, Grants Pass

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvxEp_0aT3Qnhx00

Botanizing Bigelow Lakes

Selma, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1241 Illinois River Rd, Selma, OR

Learn about native flora of the Siskiyous on this fun, less than 5-mile hike to Bigelow Lakes. Our route passes through many plant habitats including montane forest, montane meadow, lakeside, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rbbbw_0aT3Qnhx00

Line Dancing (more advanced)

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Movement and Memory practice to a variety of music. Donations accepted Contact Jean for more information: 541-450-9239

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f16qC_0aT3Qnhx00

Community Music Night

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 5181 Holland Loop Rd, Cave Junction, OR

FREE Community Music Night Located at the old Bridgeview Community Church on the corner of Holland Loop Rd. and Dick Geroge Rd. 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month "ONLY" acoustic instruments...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaxNz_0aT3Qnhx00

Annual Treehouse Yoga Retreat

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Relax and unwind with a retreat weekend unlike any other at Vertical Horizons Treehouse Paradise in Southern Oregon. Yoga and meditation in an orchard, fine dining with a celebrity chef, live...

Learn More
Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction, OR
29
Followers
84
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cave Junction, OR
State
Illinois State
City
Selma, OR
City
Blodgett, OR
City
Lakeside, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Kerby, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cave#Celebrity Chef#Community Music#Sun Nov 11#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Music
Related
Cave Junction, ORPosted by
Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cave Junction. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cave Junction, ORPosted by
Cave Junction News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cave Junction

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cave Junction: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,321 per week; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week; 4. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Interview Today; 5. Library Assistant -- communications; 6. Landscape Installation Foreman; 7. Receptionist, Administrative Assistant; 8. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 9. Class A Tanker Driver $24/hr Grants Pass, Merlin; 10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week;
Cave Junction, ORPosted by
Cave Junction News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Cave Junction

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cave Junction. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.