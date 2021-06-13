Cave Junction calendar: What's coming up

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Live events are coming to Cave Junction.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cave Junction area:

Open Mic at Cocina 7 in Williams Williams, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 132 Blodgett Rd, Williams, OR

Weekly Open Mic at The G Spot in Kerby, Oregon Karaoke Night – Every Thursday at The Whammy Bar, Grants Pass

Botanizing Bigelow Lakes Selma, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 1241 Illinois River Rd, Selma, OR

Learn about native flora of the Siskiyous on this fun, less than 5-mile hike to Bigelow Lakes. Our route passes through many plant habitats including montane forest, montane meadow, lakeside, and...

Line Dancing (more advanced) Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Movement and Memory practice to a variety of music. Donations accepted Contact Jean for more information: 541-450-9239

Community Music Night Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 5181 Holland Loop Rd, Cave Junction, OR

FREE Community Music Night Located at the old Bridgeview Community Church on the corner of Holland Loop Rd. and Dick Geroge Rd. 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month "ONLY" acoustic instruments...

Annual Treehouse Yoga Retreat Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Relax and unwind with a retreat weekend unlike any other at Vertical Horizons Treehouse Paradise in Southern Oregon. Yoga and meditation in an orchard, fine dining with a celebrity chef, live...