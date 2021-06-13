Salmon calendar: What's coming up

(SALMON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Salmon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salmon area:

Trivia at the Pork Peddler Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 206 Van Dreff St, Salmon, ID

Join old and new friends at this weekly happening. Test your knowledge of trival information, or just relax with good people.

Jeff Crosby & the Refugees Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Doors: 6pm, Music: 7pm Tickets: $15 Idaho-born, Nashville-based Crosby and his band of Refugees blend a mix of psychedelic, classic, and country-rock for your listening pleasure.

Midsummer Night's Dream in Salmon, ID Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID

Theatre event in Salmon, ID by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks on Sunday, July 25 2021

Lemhi County Commissioners Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website

Moto Madness Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

This one will keep you on your feet Round two Looking like we will be having a good strong event that will fill the stands everything form Outlaw Karts (providing mother nature lets me finish the...