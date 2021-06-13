Ephraim calendar: What's coming up

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ephraim calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ephraim:

Junior High Camp - Utibaca, UT 2021 Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:59 PM

Address: Ephraim, UT

Your child will participate in two of the following activities, one in the morning and one in the evening. Activities are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that if your...

Fall Fellowship 2021 Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Sky Haven Dr, Mt Pleasant, UT

Networking event by Crossroads of the West Council, Boy Scouts of America and Utah OA - Ammatdiio Lodge on Friday, September 10 2021

Horsemanship Camp Week 2 Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Want to improve your horse sense? Our Horsemanship Camp teaches knowledge and skills in riding, handling, and training horses for beginning and advanced riders. We also offer trail rides and...

Campowerment @ Palisades Sterling, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2200 E Palisade Rd, Sterling, UT

Campowerment @ Palisades is on Facebook. To connect with Campowerment @ Palisades, join Facebook today.

Shibori and Indigo Dyeing Workshop Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 E Center, Spring City, UT

Jane DeGroff will be teaching a shibori and indigo dyeing workshop for beginners. Anyone who has had previous experience with shibori is also welcome. Stitch (nui) and clamp (itajime) resist will...