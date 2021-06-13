Events on the Post calendar

(POST, TX) Post is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Post:

Vacation Bible School 2021 Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 255 S 9th St, Slaton, TX

Join us for Destination Dig - a week of fellowship and friends as we unearth the truth about Jesus! VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits. Kids will unearth more than...

2Country4Nashville Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

2Country4Nashville, along with other great opening bands, will open the evening before the main band, Confederate Railroad! Dinner Available! Tickets required.

Lorrie Morgan Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

One of the most eloquently emotive country vocalists of modern times is launching her first new solo album in five years. Lorrie

WYATT KENNEY Gail, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Wasson Rd, Gail, TX

Coyote Country proudly presents an evening with the talented Wyatt Kenney! Come on out and enjoy the live music and fish fry ...and stick around for the Billy Bowles Swinging Country Celebration...

All About Alice Band Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 154 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

All About Alice Band at TEXAS 1809, Idalou, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm