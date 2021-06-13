Cancel
Pittsfield, IL

Live events on the horizon in Pittsfield

Pittsfield Dispatch
(PITTSFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Pittsfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jGLb_0aT3QiIK00

TRJC Competition Hill Climb and Trail Ride

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1260 West Washington Street, Pittsfield, IL 62363

We are looking for 3 "stock" Jeeps and 3 modified Jeep to participate in a friendly challenge with three other local Jeep clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkWyl_0aT3QiIK00

YMCA FAIRWAY 5K

Barry, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1500 Croxville Dr, Barry, IL

YMCA FAIRWAY 5K Bow Lake Golf Course, Croxville Drive, Barry, IL, USA - Join us for the YMCA's Fairway 5k on Saturday, August 7,… - August 7, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ekJo_0aT3QiIK00

822 ACRE IL RIVER BOTTOM LAND AUCTION

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

822 ACRE IL RIVER BOTTOM LAND AUCTION by Curless Auction is coming to Naples IL. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmon4_0aT3QiIK00

TRJC Members Fathers Day Catered Dinner

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1260 West Washington Street, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Please RSVP here for the members Father's Day Dinner on Saturday June 19th by Monday June 14th at midnight! Location to be posted on soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syyAQ_0aT3QiIK00

Pool Tournament Thursday Nights

Griggsville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 W Quincy St, Griggsville, IL

In house pool tournament Entry fee $10.00 a person, .50 tables- split quarters. Race to 3 with 8 players or less . 9 or more players winners side race to 3, losers side 1 game

ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

