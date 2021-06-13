Coming soon: Belcourt events

(BELCOURT, ND) Belcourt is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belcourt:

BIKE THE BORDER Bicycle Tour Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

BIKE THE BORDER Bicycle Tour is your opportunity to discover North Dakota’s "second to none" hospitality and scenic splendor.

20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Event Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Join us for a variety of performances and memorials commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

LMSP 16th Annual Halloween in July Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Join in on the fun this weekend by decorating your campsite with Halloween decorations and partaking in various other spooky activities. We will continue to work with local health officials and...

Visitor Appreciation Day Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Enjoy free day entrance into the state park to picnic, swim, hike and bike. Explore the natural areas of the park to bird watch, canoe or just to find a quiet spot to relax and listen to the...

Turtle Mountain Blues Fest Belcourt, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND 58316

Come get your blues on at The Turtle Mountain Blues Fest, an outdoor concert at The Sky Dancer Casino and Hotel located in Belcourt, ND.