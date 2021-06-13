Live events Chelan — what’s coming up

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

Chelan Farmers Market Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 112 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

First Aid, CPR & AED Course Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 503 E Highland Ave, Chelan, WA

Click here for pricing and to register online. The Saturday course is held the 2nd Saturday of every month. First Aid, CPR & AED classes are from 9 AM to 4:00 PM. All classes are held in the Lake...

Joel Gibson Jr. @ One Wines Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Joel Gibson Jr. @ One Wines at 526 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816-9148, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

2021 Apple Cup Open Golf Tournament Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1501 Golf Course Dr, Chelan, WA

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club will be hosting the 2021 Apple Cup Open Golf Tournament on July 17th and 18th at the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Golfers will compete in 2-player teams and the format...

Pub Trivia at Stormy Mountain Brewing Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join your friends and family for the local favorite – Stormy Mountain Pub Trivia! We have fun questions made for all ages – culture, history, sports, and more. Awesome prizes and as always – free...