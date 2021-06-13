Cancel
Chelan, WA

Live events Chelan — what’s coming up

Chelan Voice
 8 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chelan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7n84_0aT3QgWs00

Chelan Farmers Market

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 112 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNKl2_0aT3QgWs00

First Aid, CPR & AED Course

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 503 E Highland Ave, Chelan, WA

Click here for pricing and to register online. The Saturday course is held the 2nd Saturday of every month. First Aid, CPR & AED classes are from 9 AM to 4:00 PM. All classes are held in the Lake...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZBF3_0aT3QgWs00

Joel Gibson Jr. @ One Wines

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Joel Gibson Jr. @ One Wines at 526 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816-9148, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5YcY_0aT3QgWs00

2021 Apple Cup Open Golf Tournament

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1501 Golf Course Dr, Chelan, WA

The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Club will be hosting the 2021 Apple Cup Open Golf Tournament on July 17th and 18th at the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Golfers will compete in 2-player teams and the format...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF11x_0aT3QgWs00

Pub Trivia at Stormy Mountain Brewing

Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 133 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Join your friends and family for the local favorite – Stormy Mountain Pub Trivia! We have fun questions made for all ages – culture, history, sports, and more. Awesome prizes and as always – free...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

