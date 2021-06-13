Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege events calendar

Posted by 
Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 8 days ago

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Holdrege calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Holdrege area:

Tuff Truck Race Day

Loomis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Saturday August 14th will be our Annual Tuff Truck race day!

Barn Quilt Workshop

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1308 2nd St, Holdrege, NE

In this class you will paint a 2 ft. x 2 ft barn quilt. You do not need to be an artist and you do not need a barn to put it on-they go everywhere! Learn tips and tricks for less touch up. Many...

Dive and Camp Weekend

Elm Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Elm Creek, NE

Camp and Dive weekend. More detail to follow. Work with Paige at Heartland SCUBA for air fills

Open Water Certification Dives

Elm Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Elm Creek, NE

This weekend we will be certifying Open Water Scuba Divers at Sandy Channel and doing Specialty Classes. To sign up, you can message us here or email paige@scubaheartland.com Certified divers are...

POKER RUN 2021, Law Enforcement Torch Run for NE Special Olympics

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 East Ave, Holdrege, NE

2nd Annual Poker Run to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska. Open to all vehicles! We look forward to having another great turn out and a great ride. Registration...

