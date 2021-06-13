Cancel
Osceola, IA

Osceola events coming soon

Posted by 
Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 8 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osceola:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GueRn_0aT3Qb7F00

Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Osceola, IA

Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbCNn_0aT3Qb7F00

Aaron Fowler with Bella and Choco

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 S Fillmore St, Osceola, IA

Today we have Aaron Fowler and his dogs, Bella and Choco! Aaron is a musician from Wichita, Kansas. He performed last summer in the library. He is basing his program around our summer theme, Tails...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvJVk_0aT3Qb7F00

EBFHS Varsity Baseball @ Clarke

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 800 N Jackson St, Osceola, IA

The Clarke (Osceola, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 5:30p. Game Details: Clarke High School-Osceola...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRW2o_0aT3Qb7F00

Twinkle Toes Dance Camp Ages 2-4

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 N Main St #1288, Osceola, IA

Come dance with us and at the end you'll have an unique piece of art to take home with you. At Twinkle Toes Dance Camp we will be painting with our feet while we dance to the music. Please send...

Canvas Painting - Unicorn

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 S Fillmore St, Osceola, IA

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT Kids ages 5 through 18 can come and follow step-by-step instructions to paint Bella the Unicorn.

Osceola Post

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Dogs
