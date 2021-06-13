Osceola events coming soon

(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osceola:

Osceola IA Chamber Main Street 4th Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St, Osceola, IA

Aaron Fowler with Bella and Choco Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 S Fillmore St, Osceola, IA

Today we have Aaron Fowler and his dogs, Bella and Choco! Aaron is a musician from Wichita, Kansas. He performed last summer in the library. He is basing his program around our summer theme, Tails...

EBFHS Varsity Baseball @ Clarke Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:15 PM

Address: 800 N Jackson St, Osceola, IA

The Clarke (Osceola, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Eddyville, IA) on Friday, July 2 @ 5:30p. Game Details: Clarke High School-Osceola...

Twinkle Toes Dance Camp Ages 2-4 Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 N Main St #1288, Osceola, IA

Come dance with us and at the end you'll have an unique piece of art to take home with you. At Twinkle Toes Dance Camp we will be painting with our feet while we dance to the music. Please send...

Canvas Painting - Unicorn Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 S Fillmore St, Osceola, IA

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT Kids ages 5 through 18 can come and follow step-by-step instructions to paint Bella the Unicorn.