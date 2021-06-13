Cancel
Colby, KS

Colby events calendar

Colby News Watch
 8 days ago

(COLBY, KS) Live events are coming to Colby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZTFJ_0aT3QaEW00

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Colby

Colby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

An Americana Spectacular featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGueD_0aT3QaEW00

Santa’s Workshop

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 AM

Address: 350 S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Preschool through 4th grade kids have the opportunity to buy […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7NgW_0aT3QaEW00

Service

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Curtis Lee Eicher Curtis Lee Eicher, 86, of Colby, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Citizens Medical Center. He was born March 7, 1935, on a farm north of Brewster to Harry and Lois (McArthur...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqSlj_0aT3QaEW00

Thomas County Fair

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Fair Theme: Fair-A-DiseSchedule of Events:7:30 A.M. - Thomas County Community Foundation Breakfast8:30 A.M.-Beef Show5:30 P.M. - Livestock AuctionBuyer supper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSLxe_0aT3QaEW00

Rangeland Health Training – Day 2

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1114 Co Rd 370, Oakley, KS

Field day – This day is developed and presented primarily for producers. NRCS and NGO employees are welcome. 8:00 – 8:30am Welcome and Introductions 8:30 – 9:30am Discussion of Ecological Sites...

ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

