Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Joe, FL

What’s up Port St Joe: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
Port St Joe Voice
 8 days ago

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Port St Joe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port St Joe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHscp_0aT3QZIf00

Cap’n John @ Mango Marley’s

Mexico Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Captain John playing his favorite Classic Outlaw Country, Soft Rock & Beach Tunes 🏖🍹

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoYX6_0aT3QZIf00

2021 Wheels On Williams

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Wheels On Williams is a new event for Gulf County. It will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SBS0_0aT3QZIf00

2021 Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 201 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

Public Hours: Nov. 19th 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Nov. 21st 11:00 - 5:00PM, Nov. 24th 11:00 - 3:00 PM Wednesdays - Saturdays 11:00 - 6:00 PM For more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxeLw_0aT3QZIf00

Underwater Archaeology for Kids: Discovering Stories from the Past (Zoom)

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 Library Dr, Port St Joe, FL

The Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) and the Northwest Regional Library System are excited to team up to bring you this fun exploration of underwater archaeology! Archaeologists work in a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WFOq_0aT3QZIf00

Lights Out Blow Out Sea Turtle Fundraiser

Port St Joe, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 Sailors Cove Dr, Port St Joe, FL

The Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center and Florida Coastal Conservancy invite you to join us on Thursday, June 24th from 5-9 p.m. ET at the Haughty Heron in Port St. Joe for our 1st Annual Lights...

Learn More
Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe Voice

Port St Joe, FL
20
Followers
87
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Cove#Live Events#Soft Rock Beach Tunes#Fl Public#Fpan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Check out these houses for sale in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Top condo units for sale in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Port St Joe or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Take a look at these homes on the market in Port St Joe

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Florida Cottage home with separate guest quarters above garage. Located on a corner lot 3 blocks from the beach. The home is 2BR/1.5B with 1,280 SF heated and cooled. There is a separate garage with full efficiency guest area 1BR/1B, 400SF. The home has been remodeled. Metal Roof on home in 2015. Metal Roof on Garage in 2019. No HOA. X Flood Zone. Short walk, bike ride or golf cart ride to the beach. Restaurant with 1/2 mile. Plenty of room to park a boat or RV.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Gaddis, Forgotten Coast Realty of NW Florida at 850-648-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Large 2BR floor plan located in the Surfside condos in Mexico Beach. This 18 unit development is one of only two gulf front condo projects in Mexico Beach. This project was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael and has been rebuilt over the last 2 1/2 years. Almost everything is brand new and this unit is full of high-end features. This unit is on the coveted eastern side of the building which provides superior beach and gulf views and is only steps to the water. Large balcony, granite countertops, stainless appliances, LVP floors, tiles showers and more. This unit has never been occupied since the rebuild was completed and is in pristine condition. Check out the virtual tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Zach Childs, 98 Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-648-2200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great location in Port St. Joe! On almost 1 acre, this home features lots of character with 3BR/1.5 bath in original home, and addition built in 2007 has full kitchen & living area with 1BR & full bath. Custom window treatments, original hardwood floors, windows replaced in 2003, whole house Culligan system, Rinnai system with booster, and new roof 2019. You can enjoy the retro 50's atmosphere in the original home's kitchen & dining area, and have that modern feel in the addition that is great for company, or mother-in-law suite. Very large screened area w/grill vent, outdoor shower, sink/potting table, & large pavered patio overlooks the large back yard & garden area. Other features include covered parking for 2 vehicles, greenhouse w/ 2 seasonal covers, irrigation well, large boat shed w/elect & water, 2nd storage shed with A/C.<p><strong>For open house information, contact The Peevy Team, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services - PSJ at 850-227-3335</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for a beautiful condo located in Mexico Beach just a few blocks to the beautiful white sandy beaches. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has been beautifully furnished and decorated, Upgraded with beautiful granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring, carpet etc. This unit has been completely remodeled like brand new on the outside & inside after Hurricane Michael. New roof, vinyl siding, ac, windows, exterior door, sheetrock, paint, flooring, beautiful landscaping and the list goes on. The living & dining areas are combined with the kitchen to provide open living space. Palmetto Plantation is gated, also has under cover parking, and a community pool. The HOA FEES of $800.00 Quarterly include Insurance (wind, fire & flood) Pool , internet, & ground Maintenance Accounting.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Leilani Bruner, Coastal Realty Group - Port St. Joe at 850-227-7770</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Port Saint Joe, FLPosted by
Port St Joe Voice

Work remotely in Port St Joe — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 2. Perfect Remote Job - Make over $1,000 a week part time!; 3. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 5. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 6. Insurance Sales - NO COLD CALLING - Work From Home - Training Provided;