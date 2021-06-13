What’s up Port St Joe: Local events calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Florida Cottage home with separate guest quarters above garage. Located on a corner lot 3 blocks from the beach. The home is 2BR/1.5B with 1,280 SF heated and cooled. There is a separate garage with full efficiency guest area 1BR/1B, 400SF. The home has been remodeled. Metal Roof on home in 2015. Metal Roof on Garage in 2019. No HOA. X Flood Zone. Short walk, bike ride or golf cart ride to the beach. Restaurant with 1/2 mile. Plenty of room to park a boat or RV. Large 2BR floor plan located in the Surfside condos in Mexico Beach. This 18 unit development is one of only two gulf front condo projects in Mexico Beach. This project was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael and has been rebuilt over the last 2 1/2 years. Almost everything is brand new and this unit is full of high-end features. This unit is on the coveted eastern side of the building which provides superior beach and gulf views and is only steps to the water. Large balcony, granite countertops, stainless appliances, LVP floors, tiles showers and more. This unit has never been occupied since the rebuild was completed and is in pristine condition. Check out the virtual tour! Great location in Port St. Joe! On almost 1 acre, this home features lots of character with 3BR/1.5 bath in original home, and addition built in 2007 has full kitchen & living area with 1BR & full bath. Custom window treatments, original hardwood floors, windows replaced in 2003, whole house Culligan system, Rinnai system with booster, and new roof 2019. You can enjoy the retro 50's atmosphere in the original home's kitchen & dining area, and have that modern feel in the addition that is great for company, or mother-in-law suite. Very large screened area w/grill vent, outdoor shower, sink/potting table, & large pavered patio overlooks the large back yard & garden area. Other features include covered parking for 2 vehicles, greenhouse w/ 2 seasonal covers, irrigation well, large boat shed w/elect & water, 2nd storage shed with A/C. Looking for a beautiful condo located in Mexico Beach just a few blocks to the beautiful white sandy beaches. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has been beautifully furnished and decorated, Upgraded with beautiful granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, new laminate flooring, carpet etc. This unit has been completely remodeled like brand new on the outside & inside after Hurricane Michael. New roof, vinyl siding, ac, windows, exterior door, sheetrock, paint, flooring, beautiful landscaping and the list goes on. The living & dining areas are combined with the kitchen to provide open living space. Palmetto Plantation is gated, also has under cover parking, and a community pool. The HOA FEES of $800.00 Quarterly include Insurance (wind, fire & flood) Pool , internet, & ground Maintenance Accounting.