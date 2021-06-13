Cancel
Morris, MN

Morris events coming up

Posted by 
Morris Post
 8 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Morris is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTxGl_0aT3QYPw00

Crafting with Gratitude!

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Morris, MN

Crafting with Gratitude! is on Facebook. To connect with Crafting with Gratitude!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFOz0_0aT3QYPw00

1st Annual St. Mary’s Education Fund Golf Tournament

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 24860 State Hwy 9, Morris, MN

Tournament will have a Traditional 9 hole tournament and a Modified Par 3 tournament where golfers could use fling sticks as their club of choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu1DQ_0aT3QYPw00

ELC Games

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

ELC’s excited to host their 3rd annual ELC Games the beginning of August! There will be more updates to come in the following weeks, just make sure to mark your calendars!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDrj1_0aT3QYPw00

Dariann Leigh with Trio Band @ Stevens County Fair

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Come hang out with Dariann Leigh at the fair! She’s sure to entertain and bring the fun with her!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tr6SD_0aT3QYPw00

Labor, Delivery %26 Beyond: Spring Session 1

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E 1st St, Morris, MN

Labor, Delivery and Beyond course helps you prepare for childbirth and some of the things that come with parenting. Classes are held Mondays 6:30 - 8:30pm | Total Cost: $35 | Each session is 5...

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

