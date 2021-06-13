What’s up Moorefield: Local events calendar

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Live events are lining up on the Moorefield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moorefield:

Sunday Service at the Shrine Orkney Springs, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 217 Shrine Mont Cir, Orkney Springs, VA

Worship service open to the public. Please call 540-856-2141 a day ahead to confirm.



Sleeping Beauty (Presented by MCT @ McCoy's Grand) Moorefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 N Main St, Moorefield, WV

Come enjoy the production of "SLEEPING BEAUTY" PRESENTED BY THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE 2021 EDITION OF MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE AT MCCOY'S GRAND. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the culmination of a...

ARISE WEEKEND Moorefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 160 Victory Ln, Moorefield, WV

ARISE WEEKEND Make plans to join us for a weekend of Power & Authority! Each night will be a powerful times of ministering of a fresh revelation of what Holy Spirit is saying to us in the body of...

Hoofbeats for Happiness Youth Horse Camp 2021 Baker, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 528 Petes Sake Pointe Dr, Baker, WV

Hoofbeats for Happiness an initiative through the Eastern Regional FRN, is offering Youth Horse Camp (YCH) to West Virginia children in grades 3 - 12. At YHC learn good horsemanship and make new...

Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey Mathias, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 321 Park Dr, Mathias, WV

Live birds of prey at Lost River State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...