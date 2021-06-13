Walton calendar: Coming events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Perched high in the mountains of Delaware County, this home is the perfect blend of treehouse and cabin with all the modern amenities. If you're looking to escape, drive up your private driveway to your cabin tucked in the woods and really get away from it all then look no further. On a 6+ acre lot there is plenty of room to social distance here. The exterior is exceptionally private and quiet and the interior is warm and inviting and open enough to enjoy good company and time with family. Scheduling your appointment today before this one is gone would be a wise choice.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Travis O'Dell, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-290-4130</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> <div><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Come home to Catskill living with this meticulously kept, ready to move in, 3 bed 2 bath ranch style modular! If you are looking for views, you got them! Looking to get back to nature, or hunt some of the most sought after whitetail in the Catskills? Ten acres of picturesque wooded area and open fields will leave you wanting to explore! Head into the oversized shed and gas up your ATV for a ride through your property, with room to build a track on the already cleared area behind the barn. That doesn't interest you? Spruce up the expansive barn and turn it into a workshop or a place for your horses! The opportunities are endless. Head inside to a fully furnished, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling</span><span style=font-size: 13.3333px;>. Grab a cup of coffee with a book and head down to the large master bath with a large garden tub to relax. </span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Don't forget to head into the FULL basement that could be finished off for even more living space! Did I mention the basement has 8' ceilings?</span><br></div><p><strong>For open house information, contact Leah Long, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-604-4394</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> <div><b>ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY</b>, recently constructed (2018) ranch on 8.71 acres in a perfect <b>CATSKILL MOUNTAIN SETTING</b>! Imagine sitting in your great room with <b>SOUTHERN EXPOSURE &</b><b>180 degree plus views</b>, watching sunrises & sunsets, wildlife on the pond, and seeing your own <b>stocked trout stream</b> babbling along! You'll watch deer, turkey, bald eagles, owls and bluebirds to name a few. <b>Are you a star gazer</b>? Step out onto the elevated deck to experience the nighttime Big Sky.<span style="font-size: 10pt;">The </span><b style="font-size: 10pt;">quality exudes</b><span style="font-size: 10pt;"> from this home: v-notch pine boards and a wall of Anderson windows accent the cathedral ceiling great room, the kitchen cabinets are a warm maple with quartz counters and a glass door leads to the deck and incredible views. You'll be toasty warm on the winter days with radiant heat, provided by a top of the line Locinvar boiler. And no power worries, there is a Generac generator for back-up.</span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">There are two bedrooms, the main bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath that is handicap accessible. The hall bath offers extra storage space and the laundry area.</span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">This beauty was built with total one floor living in mind, but there is a heated lower level that has double doors opening to a patio that could be finished for </span><b style="font-size: 10pt;">over 1000 square feet of additional living space!</b><span style="font-size: 10pt;">The heated 30x32 garage is oversized offering space for a few extra toys and the rest of the toys can go in the storage shed.</span></div><div><b>This property offers the total package; unbeatable land with pond, year-round stream and a quality low </b><span style="font-size:" 13.3333px;=""><b>maintenance home! 2 1/2 hours to George Washington Bridge</b></span></div><div><br></div>*Also includes 2148 Franklin Depot Rd tax map #142.-1-14<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth Shultis, Benson Agency Real Estate LLC at 607-432-4391</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located as the last house on a DEAD END road sits this home. <font size="2">Whether you are looking for a second home or a full time residence, this property is for you. Built in 1999 this home offers top of the MOUNTAIN LIVING. Located </font>in-between <font size="2">Walton & Sidney enjoy gorgeous CATSKILL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Nicely landscaped with 5 acres--- enjoy PRIVACY AND SECLUSION. Inside you will find 3 BEDROOMS and 2 recently RENOVATED BATHROOMS. Outside features many OUTBUILDINGS, a new front porch and a CARPORT. Just a short drive from FLY-FISHING in the DELAWARE RIVER or enjoying the CANNONSVILLE RESERVOIR. With Hundreds of acres of hunting land near by, SNOWMOBILE or ATV trails...your options are limitless with this CATSKILL property.</font><p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephen Kaminsky, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-746-7400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>