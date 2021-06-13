Cancel
Walton, NY

Walton calendar: Coming events

Walton Updates
 8 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Walton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walton:

Leigh Joel Fierman’s Elvis Show @ Castle On The Delaware 8/7

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Castle on the Delaware in beautiful Walton, NY welcomes the great voice of Leigh Joel Fierman, Northeast PA’s Number One Elvis Tribute Artist, on Saturday, August 7th from 8pm to Midnight. No...

Camp Catskills — Mountain Goat Movement

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

One Camp Catskills trip is never enough. This second Catskills trip is for High Schoolers and will be similar to the first in our attention to the old fashion approach to summer fun. The fourth...

“Heart Advice for the Fortunate Ones” on June 13th from 10am-noon EDT

Sidney Center, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY

Sunday, June 13 10:00am - 12 noon EDT https://t.e2ma.net/message/9kyzfe/xb7qbc Pith Instructions Continue: "Heart Advice for the Fortunate Ones" by H.H. Dudjom Rinpoche It\'s our pleasure to...

1st Annual Walton Arts Festival At Castle On The Delaware September 3rd to 7th

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 139 Stockton Ave, Walton, NY

***Castle on the Delaware in beautiful Walton, NY will open its doors to local artists for a the “1st Annual Walton Arts Festival” starting Friday September 3rd and ending Tuesday September 7th...

“5th Gear Overdrive” Rocks Castle on the Delaware June 12th

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

“5th Gear Overdrive” Rocks Castle on the Delaware June 12th at Walton, New York, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am

Walton, NY
ABOUT

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Walton, NY
Walton Updates

House-hunt Walton: What’s on the market

(WALTON, NY) Looking for a house in Walton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Walton, NY
Walton Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Walton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walton: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Hiring This Week; 3. Cleaning Specialist; 4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,046 per week; 5. Trainee Recruitment Consultant; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 8. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Interview Today; 9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!; 10. CDL Class A Truck Driver;
Walton, NY
Walton Updates

Walton-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Perched high in the mountains of Delaware County, this home is the perfect blend of treehouse and cabin with all the modern amenities. If you're looking to escape, drive up your private driveway to your cabin tucked in the woods and really get away from it all then look no further. On a 6+ acre lot there is plenty of room to social distance here. The exterior is exceptionally private and quiet and the interior is warm and inviting and open enough to enjoy good company and time with family. Scheduling your appointment today before this one is gone would be a wise choice.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Travis O'Dell, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-290-4130</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> <div><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Come home to Catskill living with this meticulously kept, ready to move in, 3 bed 2 bath ranch style modular! If you are looking for views, you got them! Looking to get back to nature, or hunt some of the most sought after whitetail in the Catskills? Ten acres of picturesque wooded area and open fields will leave you wanting to explore! Head into the oversized shed and gas up your ATV for a ride through your property, with room to build a track on the already cleared area behind the barn. That doesn't interest you? Spruce up the expansive barn and turn it into a workshop or a place for your horses! The opportunities are endless. Head inside to a fully furnished, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling</span><span style=font-size: 13.3333px;>. Grab a cup of coffee with a book and head down to the large master bath with a large garden tub to relax. </span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Don't forget to head into the FULL basement that could be finished off for even more living space! Did I mention the basement has 8' ceilings?</span><br></div><p><strong>For open house information, contact Leah Long, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-604-4394</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> <div><b>ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY</b>, recently constructed (2018) ranch on 8.71 acres in a perfect <b>CATSKILL MOUNTAIN SETTING</b>! Imagine sitting in your great room with <b>SOUTHERN EXPOSURE &</b><b>180 degree plus views</b>, watching sunrises & sunsets, wildlife on the pond, and seeing your own <b>stocked trout stream</b> babbling along! You'll watch deer, turkey, bald eagles, owls and bluebirds to name a few. <b>Are you a star gazer</b>? Step out onto the elevated deck to experience the nighttime Big Sky.<span style="font-size: 10pt;">The </span><b style="font-size: 10pt;">quality exudes</b><span style="font-size: 10pt;"> from this home: v-notch pine boards and a wall of Anderson windows accent the cathedral ceiling great room, the kitchen cabinets are a warm maple with quartz counters and a glass door leads to the deck and incredible views. You'll be toasty warm on the winter days with radiant heat, provided by a top of the line Locinvar boiler. And no power worries, there is a Generac generator for back-up.</span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">There are two bedrooms, the main bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath that is handicap accessible. The hall bath offers extra storage space and the laundry area.</span><span style="font-size: 10pt;">This beauty was built with total one floor living in mind, but there is a heated lower level that has double doors opening to a patio that could be finished for </span><b style="font-size: 10pt;">over 1000 square feet of additional living space!</b><span style="font-size: 10pt;">The heated 30x32 garage is oversized offering space for a few extra toys and the rest of the toys can go in the storage shed.</span></div><div><b>This property offers the total package; unbeatable land with pond, year-round stream and a quality low </b><span style="font-size:" 13.3333px;=""><b>maintenance home! 2 1/2 hours to George Washington Bridge</b></span></div><div><br></div>*Also includes 2148 Franklin Depot Rd tax map #142.-1-14<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth Shultis, Benson Agency Real Estate LLC at 607-432-4391</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located as the last house on a DEAD END road sits this home. <font size="2">Whether you are looking for a second home or a full time residence,&nbsp; this property is for you. Built in 1999 this home offers top of the MOUNTAIN LIVING. Located&nbsp;</font>in-between&nbsp;<font size="2">Walton &amp; Sidney enjoy gorgeous CATSKILL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Nicely landscaped with 5 acres--- enjoy PRIVACY AND SECLUSION. Inside you will find 3 BEDROOMS and 2 recently RENOVATED BATHROOMS. Outside features many OUTBUILDINGS, a new front porch and a CARPORT. Just a short drive from FLY-FISHING in the DELAWARE RIVER or enjoying the CANNONSVILLE RESERVOIR. With Hundreds of acres of hunting land near by, SNOWMOBILE or ATV trails...your options are limitless with this CATSKILL property.</font><p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephen Kaminsky, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-746-7400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Walton, NY
Walton Updates

These houses are for sale in Walton

(WALTON, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Walton area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Walton, NY
Walton Updates

Ready for a change? These Walton jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walton: 1. Lead Java Programmer - Portfolio Strats Teams - Greenfield Build - New York and London; 2. Facilities Manager- Restaurants; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. Entry Level Charity Representative-National Travel Team; 8. Customer Service Lead - Math and Science Learning Center; 9. Part-Time Administrative Assistant Receptionist; 10. Administrative Assistant (Temporary Assignment);