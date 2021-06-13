Walton calendar: Coming events
(WALTON, NY) Walton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walton:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Castle on the Delaware in beautiful Walton, NY welcomes the great voice of Leigh Joel Fierman, Northeast PA’s Number One Elvis Tribute Artist, on Saturday, August 7th from 8pm to Midnight. No...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM
One Camp Catskills trip is never enough. This second Catskills trip is for High Schoolers and will be similar to the first in our attention to the old fashion approach to summer fun. The fourth...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 618 Buddha Hwy, Sidney Center, NY
Sunday, June 13 10:00am - 12 noon EDT https://t.e2ma.net/message/9kyzfe/xb7qbc Pith Instructions Continue: "Heart Advice for the Fortunate Ones" by H.H. Dudjom Rinpoche It\'s our pleasure to...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 139 Stockton Ave, Walton, NY
***Castle on the Delaware in beautiful Walton, NY will open its doors to local artists for a the “1st Annual Walton Arts Festival” starting Friday September 3rd and ending Tuesday September 7th...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
“5th Gear Overdrive” Rocks Castle on the Delaware June 12th at Walton, New York, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am