Redwood Falls calendar: Coming events

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Redwood Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Redwood Falls area:

Redwood County Caregiver Support Group Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 S Jefferson St, Redwood Falls, MN

All caregivers are invited to join this group on the first Friday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 AM at the Redwood County Courthouse Basement Meeting Room –...

First Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ Morton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 440 W 2nd St, Morton, MN

Welcome to our first annual Customer appreciation day bbq! Stop in between 10 am and 3 pm and get a free plate of food! The plate consists of a grilled hotdog , a bag of chips and a soda! There...

MN Permit to Carry Morton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 W 2nd St, Morton, MN

Where: River Valley Arms & Ammo Time: Classroom 10a – 2:30p – live fire exercise to follow Cost: $100 for first time applicants or $75 for renewals River Valley Arms & Ammo is hosting a MN Permit...

Worship in the Park: A Night of Worship, Food and Fellowship Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: County Rd 31, Redwood Falls, MN

Mark your calendar for our Night of Worship in Ramsey Park! Sunday, June 27, at 7:00pm we will be at the Zeb Grey Shelter for a time of worship, followed by a potluck style picnic and games for...

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town! Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Industrial Drive, Redwood Falls, MN 56283

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city