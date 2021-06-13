Redwood Falls calendar: Coming events
(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Redwood Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Redwood Falls area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Address: 250 S Jefferson St, Redwood Falls, MN
All caregivers are invited to join this group on the first Friday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 AM at the Redwood County Courthouse Basement Meeting Room –...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 440 W 2nd St, Morton, MN
Welcome to our first annual Customer appreciation day bbq! Stop in between 10 am and 3 pm and get a free plate of food! The plate consists of a grilled hotdog , a bag of chips and a soda! There...
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Address: 221 W 2nd St, Morton, MN
Where: River Valley Arms & Ammo Time: Classroom 10a – 2:30p – live fire exercise to follow Cost: $100 for first time applicants or $75 for renewals River Valley Arms & Ammo is hosting a MN Permit...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: County Rd 31, Redwood Falls, MN
Mark your calendar for our Night of Worship in Ramsey Park! Sunday, June 27, at 7:00pm we will be at the Zeb Grey Shelter for a time of worship, followed by a potluck style picnic and games for...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 100 Industrial Drive, Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city