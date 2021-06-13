Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Redwood Falls calendar: Coming events

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Redwood Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Redwood Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlsRg_0aT3QVll00

Redwood County Caregiver Support Group

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 S Jefferson St, Redwood Falls, MN

All caregivers are invited to join this group on the first Friday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 AM at the Redwood County Courthouse Basement Meeting Room –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvQPq_0aT3QVll00

First Annual Customer Appreciation BBQ

Morton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 440 W 2nd St, Morton, MN

Welcome to our first annual Customer appreciation day bbq! Stop in between 10 am and 3 pm and get a free plate of food! The plate consists of a grilled hotdog , a bag of chips and a soda! There...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSlta_0aT3QVll00

MN Permit to Carry

Morton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 W 2nd St, Morton, MN

Where: River Valley Arms & Ammo Time: Classroom 10a – 2:30p – live fire exercise to follow Cost: $100 for first time applicants or $75 for renewals River Valley Arms & Ammo is hosting a MN Permit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7PAh_0aT3QVll00

Worship in the Park: A Night of Worship, Food and Fellowship

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: County Rd 31, Redwood Falls, MN

Mark your calendar for our Night of Worship in Ramsey Park! Sunday, June 27, at 7:00pm we will be at the Zeb Grey Shelter for a time of worship, followed by a potluck style picnic and games for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wR2N4_0aT3QVll00

The Fruit Truck Tour Is Coming To Town!

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Industrial Drive, Redwood Falls, MN 56283

Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city

Learn More
ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

