Harlan events coming soon

(HARLAN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Harlan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:

Ribbon Cutting - Living Well Home Care, Harlan Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1205 7th St, Harlan, IA

Friday, June 18, 11 am, 1814 Chatburn Plaza, Harlan. Come check out their new office/location and meet the staff.

Adult Summer Library Program: History of Cultural Diversity in Shelby County Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 718 Court St, Harlan, IA

From the very beginning, Shelby County has been home to many different peoples. Each group came with a different way of life. Join Lauren and Sarah, from the Shelby County Historical Museum, as...

Fish Sampling Program Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 516 Maple Rd, Harlan, IA

Learn about electro-fishing techniques and unique features of different fish species found in the Nishnabotna River. To register contact Christina Roelofs, Shelby County Conservation at...

Class- Sit and Be Fit Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 1213 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Sit and Be Fit is a 30-minute class instructed from a chair designed for beginners, seniors, or individuals with limited physical conditions. Using hand-held

Roar into Harlan Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Date/Time: Thu, Jul 15, 2021 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location: Harlan, Iowa is at the intersection of Hwy 59 and Hwy 44 Address: [ Get Map ] 612 Court street Harlan, IA 51537 Contact Email...