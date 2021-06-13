Events on the Concordia calendar

(CONCORDIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Concordia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concordia area:

NCK Throwdown - Powered by #IHWC Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 803 Valley St, Concordia, KS

NCK Throwdown 2021 Event Details: -Workouts will be released starting on the 4th of July. -M/M, F/F and M/F Divisions -Rx and Scaled -No refunds will be given. -Substitutions are allowed up until...

Let Creation Flourish Retreat! Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 323 E 5th St, Concordia, KS

Let Creation Flourish! July 18 – 24, 2021 Directors: Janet Lander, CSJ & Marcia Allen, CSJ “The Word is living, being, spirit, all verdant greening, all creativity. This Word manifests itself in...

Class of 80 Reunion Party Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2175 Lincoln Street, US-81, Concordia, KS

Your Invited for a Night of Classic Rock and Social Catching up at the Zima Lounge. This is a BYOB event , Hope to see you there !

Cloud County Health Fair Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

50+ exhibitors with health-related items and services, health screenings and tests (several have a fee, others are free), literature and presentations all under one roof. The Health Fair is...

Concordia Fall Festival Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Concordia Fall Festival started as a public Market Day in 1898, but the Concordia Fall Festival has since evolved into an exciting four-day, five-night celebration held the first week after Labor...