Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Events on the Concordia calendar

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 8 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Concordia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concordia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rURQ_0aT3QS7a00

NCK Throwdown - Powered by #IHWC

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 803 Valley St, Concordia, KS

NCK Throwdown 2021 Event Details: -Workouts will be released starting on the 4th of July. -M/M, F/F and M/F Divisions -Rx and Scaled -No refunds will be given. -Substitutions are allowed up until...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GIeG_0aT3QS7a00

Let Creation Flourish Retreat!

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 323 E 5th St, Concordia, KS

Let Creation Flourish! July 18 – 24, 2021 Directors: Janet Lander, CSJ & Marcia Allen, CSJ “The Word is living, being, spirit, all verdant greening, all creativity. This Word manifests itself in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5TrU_0aT3QS7a00

Class of 80 Reunion Party

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2175 Lincoln Street, US-81, Concordia, KS

Your Invited for a Night of Classic Rock and Social Catching up at the Zima Lounge. This is a BYOB event , Hope to see you there !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eweZU_0aT3QS7a00

Cloud County Health Fair

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

50+ exhibitors with health-related items and services, health screenings and tests (several have a fee, others are free), literature and presentations all under one roof. The Health Fair is...

Learn More

Concordia Fall Festival

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Concordia Fall Festival started as a public Market Day in 1898, but the Concordia Fall Festival has since evolved into an exciting four-day, five-night celebration held the first week after Labor...

Learn More
Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
15
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Concordia, KS
Concordia, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Csj Marcia Allen#The Health Fair#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Top Concordia news stories

(CONCORDIA, KS) The news in Concordia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Job alert: These Concordia jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. Long Term Acute Care Travel Nurse RN - $1800 per week in KS; 2. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 3. Warehouse Associate / General Labor; 4. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 5. Restaurant Assistant Manager; 6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 7. KS - PT - Belleville- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 8. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $41.11/Hour $1480/Weekly; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1623 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,569 per week;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Survey pinpoints Concordia's cheapest diesel

(CONCORDIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Concordia, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Concordia area on Tuesday, found that Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.76 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadway, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.76.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Concordia Saturday

(CONCORDIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concordia area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadway. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Short Stop at 1020 Lincoln St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.